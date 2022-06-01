ElK PARK — The love of fishing has led Greyson Stafford into the business world – the business of fishing, that is. He will host the Grand Opening of his new basic fly fishing shop, Deep South Co. Outfitters, located at 8335 N US Hwy. 19E in Elk Park, on Saturday, June 4. The event will last from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., and will feature free hot dogs after 11:30 a.m.
Stafford admits to “beating the banks of the Toe River since I was old enough to walk,” but it wasn’t until he was 13 years old that he started fly fishing. Under the tutelage of his great uncle Lee Thomas, he began to learn the techniques and skills involved in the sport of fly fishing. Stafford also admits to being influenced by his grandfather, Joe Thomas, and is proud to have been skilled in the trade by these men.
The idea of a fly fishing retail outlet began back in August of 2021, but it wasn’t until March of this year that the pieces of the puzzle came together. Located in the building of the former H&H Trucking, the store boasts more than 1,500 square feet of retail space that is stocked with a variety of fishing gear and clothing.
Touting the business as "The Home of Fly Fishing in the High Country," Stafford hopes to be able to offer guided trips in the future to local rivers. Among his recommendations are the Toe River, the Elk River and the Linville River, which are all stocked with fish. Another long-range goal is to be able to stock clothing and equipment for a wider variety of outdoor activities.
Fishing equipment from a variety of vendors is for sale, including waders from Chota, flies from Fulling Mill, fly rods and reels from Taylor, Temple Fork Outfitters and Bozeman Fly Works. Scientific Angler line, leader, tippet and streamside tools are also available.
The distinctive logo for the store comes from Greyson’s brother in South Carolina, who manages his own outdoor clothing and gear shop. Although the name is the same, the new design with the fish, the fly and the mountains was the idea of a freelance professional designer.
Store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and closed on Sunday. Inquiries can be via email to deepsouthcooutfitters@gmail.com, and the business can be reached at (828) 260-5963.
