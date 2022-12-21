AVERY — Christmas is just a few days away, and children around the world are mailing their letters to Santa Claus in hopes that he, with some help from his trusty elves and reindeer, grant them their Christmas wishes.
Fortunately for local children, Santa is an avid reader of The Avery Journal-Times. Local schoolchildren submitted the following letters to be read by the jolly man in the red suit himself.
Dear Santa,
I bin gord this yir. How or you. I wont a bebegun a fon and a modr siekll. How is roodof?
Love,
Eastyn, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
I love you Sanra. I want a XBox. I want a big Robot too. I want stiy string. I want 100 pickls. Than you.
Love,
Conor, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
How is Praser? How are you? I want love and Air Pods and a holl box of figits. Wood you Like sum milke and cookes.
Love,
Daisy, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
I love you so much. I want a lol so much. I want a babbee doll. I want a stuft anmil. I want new shoosh. I want a art set. Happy cismis. Pop the pig to.
Love,
Rosie, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
How is Roodof. I WANT A SoMuShen. I also Want a Roodof tooy. I woo left you Cucees. I want slim.
Love,
Salome, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
How is your romdir? I want a iron spidr costoon I also want a iron spidr toy. Thanke you!
Luv,
Ethan, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
How is roudoff? Is he doing good? I want two babe kitins and a stuff amnol. I want a cat pet and a mom cat and a pop the pig and a fon and a nop buc.
Love,
Kendall, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
How or you? I luve you. I want a box of fijis tooes. I osow wot a boss of fons and I osow wot a box of anerican grl dolls.
Kineley, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
How is roodoff? How are you? I want a cool car. I want a ifon 14 pro. I want a babe dog. Thack you.
Love,
Serjio, 1st grade
Dear Santa and Mrs. Claus,
You are so awsome. And just to let you know I want a elf on the shelf and a tablet. And you will need to ask my teacher if I have ben good or not so ya. And I have no clue how you can go in all those small chimney no afins but your canda fat from all those cookies and milk not to be mean. I hope you have a wonderful christmas. I will make sure I have cookies and milk and a carrot for the reindeers. I love you Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Love,
Ellie, 3rd grade
Dear Santa,
You have gave us many presents over the years and I thank you for that. And also why I tank you is becous when I look at a kid and thir happy it makes me feel happy. So thank you for waht you do. Youv gave us smils and happynes also. And I want you to know I can’t waut for chrismusa. I allready have my chismusa decurashuns up. Chismusa is my favrot favrot holaday in the wrold. We kide of go all crazy on chrismusa.
Love,
Paisey, 3rd grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you for dlivring presins to us. For crismis I waunt my mom to be hapy and a pupy and muny. And tancs a gin I hop you hav a mere crismis Sent.
Love,
Adalyn, 3rd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. But I have also done some things bad. And it is not all about presents. I don’t want presents for christmas. Christmas is about jeasuses birthday. And it is when you love and thank your parents for what you have. And I am glad that we celeabrate christmas every year. And I hope that you can forgive me for what I have done bad this year.
Love,
Sawyer, 3rd grade
Hi Santa,
I was hoping that you cood get my mom a iphone cus my mom needs a iphone she has a iphone but it is broke and can you give my big sitir a TV cus my sitir TV is broke so she have to yoos are mom old TV and can you give my lite sitirs sum toys cus they are verey good. Santa can you give my family stuf to cus they are the best family I cood git stuk in they love me they give me food and a home to and Santa I hop it is not to mush to ask can you get me a blanket.
Love,
Autumn, 5th grade
Dear Santa,
I woold love a medium side’s doge plushy and I have ben good and I lisening to my parints and pay atenchn. And I woold love some sweatres in shades I wear a sies 12-14. And a ferit. Thanck you.
Sincerely,
Isabelle, 5th grade
Dear Santa,
All I want is a claerant nuting els. Just a claerant i wid love love love love love love love LOVE. A claerant because my mom playd the claerant and it sems rely fun i wont to play song’s and be in mrching band. So i can wear the ofist and play the claerant I just rely rely rely rely rely wont a claerant I can lrne on youtoub and tath is all i wont of Christmas.
With appreciation,
Ava, 5th grade
Dear Santa,
What I want for Chrismas is for homless people to have a home with monye and food and I whant room decor and clothes and shous with a baby sister. And I have cleand I have helped my dad with decorrashens for you and have clean my room and I have been respectful.
Willow, 5th grade
Hi Santa,
I really want to ask if you could please get me some things I really want. I want new goalkeeper gloves for soccer. And I want fifa qatar world cup packets to finish the album. I also want a soccer ball if you can though. Also what you probably can’t give…a phone? I also like History books. I want all of this because I’ve never had most of everything I said I wanted. And I just wanted to ask if you could get the stuff I asked for.
With appreciation,
Jaime, 5th grade
Dear Santa,
I want 1,0000,00 dollars to buy my family new cars and to pay off my sisters tuition. And I also want a 2022 quatar official game ball and free ticket to go see Mexico play against Saudi Araibia.
Sincerily,
Mateo, 5th grade
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I would like a hippoptaus, Hooluhooup and a mostertruck. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From Jaxson, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I would like a Squishmellow, Slime and a Switch this year. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From Taylor, age 7
Dear Senta,
I want a smart watch for Christmas!
Love,
Andrea, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want slime for Christmas!
Love,
Asool, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a phone for Christmas!
Love,
Jazmine, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a computer for Christmas!
Love,
Remi, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
What I would love most for Christmas is a woch. What I need most for Christmas is a blackit. A piece of clothing I would love is boycres shrt. A book I would love to read is Fonit book Fonit.
Love,
Braxton, age 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy gun this year for Christms. I would also like anything that will not cost mom a lot of money. Thank you!
Love,
Hamilton, 3rd grade
Hi Santa,
I bin good this year. I want a real Elf and shopkins and books and iPad and a doll. A cat in the hat and a grasis and 7 toy unicorns and a pins.
Love,
Aubree, 3rd grade.
Dear Santa,
I ben god and bad I am rily sroy for ben bad. You are a good prsnd Santa. I wot a popy and a ntido switch and lagoh and blastrs and a blak bapk. Santa you are the best you make pipo hapy avry ady. Santa mak my femly hapy avry day, I wish you a mary krismas and good day.
Love,
Sadrake, 3rd grade
Dear Santa,
I havent had the beast year but I am working on it. I have had a ruf time lately and I have ben of tasck latly. I have had a ruf time at my house latly with ant. I have ben roud to my ant latly.
Love,
Aiden, 3rd grade
Dear Santa,
I want a big TV and a play stashin 5 for my switch to work and to have a playplas and to have a lote of money and games a lot of games.
Love,
Jace, 3rd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good, I’m doing food in school. I have been nice to my little sister. I let my little sister play on my iPad. I’m nice to my friends and family. I am a good big sister. I let my little sister play with my toys.
Love,
Emery, 3rd grade
Dear Santa,
I’m good and nise and a good boy and help people and nise to people and good to my friends and good to family and good to my dad and good to my mom and good to my brother and good to all friend and good to my all my family and good to all my dog and good to my cat and good to my fish.
Love,
Jimmy, 3rd grade
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. I would like chocolate MILK, bicycle and magic mixy for Christmas.
Love,
Mateo, age 7
Dear Santa,
What I would love for Christmas is video game. What I need most for Christmas is orange yoshi. A piece of clothing I would love is christms. A book that I would love to read is Jump Frog Jump.
Love,
Lucien, age 7
Mrs. Claus,
I hope you are doing well this year and are doing well too and I want a phone 14 maybe. Ntedon switch one side purple and a pink one and a brown baby puppy and a soccer ball and a Ipad and a clock shoes 2. Same want nik shoes apple.
Love,
Yadira, 3rd grade
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a new phone because my other one is slow and lags sometimes. Also Ive been good and really want a new one. I also want a Roblox card for ipod Roblox because I dont have no robux and have been helping at home alot and really want some robux. My birthday will be here in febuary. I hope you have a jolly Christmas.
Paige, 5th grade
Dear Santa,
For Christmis this year I whant to have the greates Christmis you can give me, VR headset becuse I what to be in a cool fake word! I hope I get a lot of presnst under my Christmis tree. And a game that comes whith my vr I what a zombie game so I can have fun. I hope you get this letter.
Thank you Santa,
Jacob, 5th grade
Dear Santa,
I don’t relly wont much all I wont is some legos I also wont a less lagger phone or a new phone and the last thing I wont is a robux gift card. It doesnt matter how much it gives me because I’ve gotten grades up I’ve made sure I never get a zero. It’s not much to ask for but it will do for this year.
Merry Chrismas,
David, 5th grade
Dear Santa,
May I have a very big Tiger for Christmas, because...I watch henry and I work my hardest in school, I help carry groceries. May I also have a rare hatch amal set because...I try to be nice to my brother and change henrys clothes. Have a merry Christmas and a happy new year. May I also have a Roblox card that has 1,000 robux because I help my mom clean dishes.
Have a jolly Christmas,
Savannah, 5th grade
Dear Santa,
Can you fix my brthr x-box if its not fix yet and swich plees. Can you bing my pet back to life if you cat can you make a plushee of him plees. Can you bing 2 game boards plees. A hot weel truk. And a new charchr 4 my swih plees. And a spidr web char plees. 2.000 vebucks gift cerd 4 swichs plees.
Love,
Myka, 3rd grade
Dear Santa,
I realy want graded PSA Pokemon cards. Beacase they are cool and rare. And I dont have allot of Pokemon cards. But allot of them are rare or golden. And I have been good. But not REALY REALY good. And I want a little bit better hand whriteing. And I want to be faster. And I want to be taller. And I do NOT NOT NOT want to get SICK! And I dont want my family to get sick either.
Love,
Leo, 3rd grade
