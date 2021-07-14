ALTAPASS — A great month for authors at the Orchard at Altapass concludes as the Orchard welcomes well-known North Carolina author Mark de Castrique, who will be in the red barn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. de Castrique will be talking about and signing his latest book, Fatal Scores.
Mark was born in Hendersonville, near Asheville. From the hospital, he went to the funeral home where his father was the director, and the family lived upstairs. This unusual setting sparked his "What if" questions and lead to his popular Barry Clayton series that launched his mystery writing career.
Fatal Scores is his eighth Sam Blackman mystery and asks, "What do baseball great Babe Ruth, music synthesizer inventor Robert Moog, composer Béla Bartók, and activist Wilma Dykeman all have in common?" The answer—they left their indelible mark on Asheville. Also, they play key roles as Sam Blackman with his partner Nakayla Robertson confront a murderer who is settling the scores of the past.
Mark is the author of nineteen novels: seven set in the fictional North Carolina mountain town of Gainesboro, seven set in Asheville, two in Washington D.C., one science thriller in the year 2030, and two mysteries written for middle graders and set in the Charlotte region.
He is a veteran of the broadcast and film production business. In Washington D.C., he directed news and public affairs programs and received an Emmy for his documentary film work. He continues to write and produce videos for corporate and broadcast clients.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard, music and educational venue. Orchard hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Family and pet-friendly, the Orchard is wheelchair accessible and buses are welcome. For information, click to www.altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.