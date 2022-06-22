Darin & Brooke Aldridge returned to their roots for a community concert in Avery County, headlining at the Avery Cooperative Extension Community Center on June 18. Pictured from left to right are Samantha Snyder, Brooke Aldridge, Darin Aldridge, Jacob Metz and Billy Gee.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Boone and Church started out playing at local churches, which they still do, but now they’re in the process of recording their music.
NEWLAND — Darin and Brooke Aldridge returned to the Avery County Community Center for the second consecutive year to perform with Avery County natives Boone and Church.
Darin and Brooke Aldridge’s roots run deep locally, as Brooke hails from Avery County, as does much of Darin’s family. Even though they’ve traveled to Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and to overseas locales like Ireland and Prague to perform, they’ve made it a tradition to come back home and share their music with the community.
Local bluegrass group Boone and Church opened for Darin and Brooke. Boone and Church is made up of Colton, Walker and Jaxton Boone, Ethan and Eli Church and their father, Lynn Church. The two families met because Jaxton and Eli were classmates and played sports together, but they soon realized that they had more in common than they thought, according to Lynn Church.
“We both had a strong faith and an interest in music,” he said.
In 2016, they started playing music together and started playing at local churches, which they still do today. They began playing at community events as well, where they usually play secular bluegrass that has the same message as their gospel songs.
“The gospel stuff that we do is always a big part of who we are,” Lynn said.
Last fall, Walker Boone and Ethan Church went to Indianapolis to compete in the National FFA Convention & Expo. They were one of 20 acts from across the country that performed, and they placed in the top 10.
Plans are in the works for Boone and Church to start recording some music professionally, but it’s hard to find a time that works for everyone between school and sports, Lynn said, adding that the group wouldn’t be where it is today without the help and support of Pat and Carrie Boone and Lynn Church’s wife, Melissa.
Boone and Church opened for Darin and Brooke Aldridge last year, and the openers noted that it has been a great opportunity for the group.
Boone and Church is scheduled to play at the Heritage Fest at 2 p.m. on June 25, as well as performing at the Pyatte community Independence Day celebration at 7 p.m. The group will also be performing after the Spear and Plumtree parade on July 2 and at Mount Victory at 5 p.m. on July 3.
