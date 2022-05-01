Avery High School students enjoyed an evening of dancing, fellowship and fun at the 2022 Prom, themed "Dancing in the Clouds." The following are scenes and images captured both during the prom event and submitted photos of students as they prepared for the big evening at the YMCA's Chapman Center in Linville on Saturday evening, April 30.
'Dancing in the Clouds' at the Avery High School Prom
Jamie Shell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Avery Journal Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Avery Journal Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.