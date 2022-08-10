Editor’s Note: The following is part of a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children.
Crossnore has a more than 100-year history here in the mountains of North Carolina. It’s a beautiful and consistent history of caring for children in need, showing them love and stability, providing for their physical needs, and ensuring they receive a quality education. What every child deserves, really.
Dr. Mary Martin Sloop and her husband, Dr. Eustace Sloop, had a vision for the children of Avery county and the surrounding mountain communities: stability, education, opportunity. Crossnore School was established in 1913 as a school and residential children’s home. To this day, Crossnore Communities for Children continues to provide residential foster care and an amazing education at the renamed Marjorie Williams Academy.
But because of our longtime presence in the community, people often have a misconception that those things are the only things Crossnore provides. It’s true. We are a children’s home. We do have a school. But truly, Crossnore is so much more than that, and our reach, through our three locations and a vast array of services, extends from Greensboro to Cherokee and even beyond our state.
Trauma-Informed Care: Crossnore Communities for Children is a recognized leader in helping children who have experienced abuse or other trauma reclaim, rebuild, and reimagine the essential belief in a safe, dependable home. Through the care we provide children and through our training arm, the Center for Trauma Resilient Communities, we are building trauma-resilient communities locally and across the country.
Foster Care & Adoption Services: Crossnore provides foster care services in three ways. Our newest program, Bridging Families, provides residential care to one sibling group in an on-campus cottage while simultaneously offering coaching and educational services to their parents. The ultimate goal of this program is to reunify children with their families of origin. We also offer training, licensure, and support services to community foster parents, who then provide a safe and stable home for children in DSS custody. When private homes are not available, we offer residential care on our Avery and Winston-Salem campuses in cottages that house up to nine children. When reunification is not possible, Crossnore also offers adoption services to families who choose to adopt through foster care.
Therapy Services: Crossnore provides therapy services to children in need. Of course, the children who live on our campuses receive therapeutic care, but we also provide therapy services in local community schools and serve outpatient children as well. Our therapists in Hendersonville, Avery County, and Winston-Salem are highly qualified and trained in various trauma-informed models of care. We also have a psychiatrist on staff to serve children who may need medication management services.
Family Preservation Services: We believe that the best possible outcome for children is to remain in their homes when it is safe to do so. Through our Homebuilders program and our intensive in-home program, we work hard to keep families intact and give parents the skills and tools they need to maintain custody of their children. We aim to remove the risk so that children never have to be removed from their homes in the first place.
Youth Independent Living Services: In our YIL program, we walk alongside young adults aged 16 to 26, providing case management services, life skills education, therapy services, housing assistance, and community connections to ensure these youth do not fall through the cracks. We offer services to promote their independence, confidence, and self-sufficiency as they age out of foster care.
In addition to all of the above, we provide a robust Spiritual Life program, Adventure-Based Counseling opportunities, work opportunities through our four retail stores, enrichment outings, summer camp experiences, educational opportunities in our gardens, and more.
All of these programs and services help children find home, whatever that may look like for them. We know that trauma changes everything. And at Crossnore, we’re ready to give everything to a child who, through no fault of their own, needs nothing less. Whether it’s providing a foster home, a spiritual avenue for healing, quality therapy, an amazing education, a first job, or preventing a family from losing their child in the first place, we give hope. We work for healing. We help children find a way home.
To learn more about Crossnore’s programs and services, visit crossnore.org.
