CROSSNORE — Feeding Avery Families’ newest community pantry is now open at Crossnore Fellowship Presbyterian Church and ready for public use.
The pantry is located in a small storage shed behind the church and is open to the public 24/7. Anyone is free to visit the pantry and take whatever food item they desire. The pantry is mostly filled with nonperishable items.
FAF has five other pantries located across the county at the elementary schools. FAF Executive Director Dick Larson said that the high school carpentry class will help create a permanent location for the pantry once school begins in the fall.
“Right now, [the church] is letting us use one of their storage buildings and we put signs on it to make it plain what it is. As soon as school’s back in session, the high school carpentry class will be building a building for us. That will have to wait until they’re together,” Larson said.
The organization’s newest community pantry came together as a joint effort between FAF and Pastor Lonnie Barnes of CFPC, who had read an article in The Avery Journal-Times in which Larson expressed a need for a point of contact in order to a pantry in Crossnore that would be easily accessible to the community.
“I simply took that article to my session here at the church and said, ‘These guys need some place to work out of.’ We have a level parking lot, and I said, ‘We have a utility building, and we can clean that thing up real good and we can allow them to use that.’ The session got together and they thought that was a good idea,” Barnes said.
Barnes mentioned that the church had been paying attention to the feeding program taking place in the school system and had been impressed. The church had been supporting Crossnore Elementary School in terms of its food and mentoring programs.
“We cleaned up that building real good. We repainted the floors and pressure washed it, and said, ‘Guys, here it is. Use it.’ It’s a good point for the community, and just feel like it’s the thing to do right now, especially in light of all that’s going on right now. We just thought that was right up our alley as a church. That was exactly what we wanted to be about,” Barnes said.
Once the church’s deacons heard Larson’s pitch for the pantry, they quickly voted to approve the project, and the pantry was up and running less than two weeks later. Barnes said that he has already seen several people come by and utilize Crossnore’s newest community resource.
“We don’t try to monitor it or anything like that. We just let people come as they need to,” Barnes said. “If they can feel comfortable using it, they can let other people know that they can get food if they need it for their family.”
FAF holds a food distribution from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first four Fridays of each month, in which produce and fresh foods are available to the community.
CFPC holds services at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with Sunday School starting at 9:45 a.m. and Wednesday night Bible studies at 6:30 p.m.
Additionally, FAF has renamed its building the Alan Clark and Paul O’Connell FAF Nutritional Center in honor of its two former board members.
