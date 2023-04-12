BANNER ELK— On Tuesday, April 4, the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk met at Lees-McRae to discuss current business, service opportunities that includes the group’s trail cleanup on April 22 and heard from Crossnore Communities for Children representative Elizabeth O’Hagan.
O’Hagan serves as the fostering communities director for Crossnore and works with community organizations to present and provide training as well as education. She works with volunteers, gives tours of the Crossnore campus and provides any other necessary services.
Founded in 1913 by Dr. Eustace and Mary Martin Sloop, the Crossnore School, known now as Crossnore Communities for Children, provides children ages 0-21 with schooling, housing and many other educational and recreational opportunities. The school now has locations in Crossnore, Winston-Salem and Hendersonville.
“The Sloops were also instrumental in helping bring roads, highways, electricity and commercial agriculture to the area,” O’Hagan said.
Described by O’Hagan as a “Christian sanctuary,” Crossnore provides helpful services to children at risk of entering the foster care system, children that are currently part of the system and children about to age out of the system. Between Crossnore and Winston-Salem, Crossnore cares for approximately 120 foster children residentially.
The Crossnore campus is home to the Marjorie Williams Academy, a public charter school that serves the Crossnore residential students and a select number of community children. Plans are under way to open a similar school on the Winston-Salem campus.
Children are given every opportunity to promote normal childhood development, such as taking trips to the beach in the summer, visiting amusement parks, golf, tennis and more.
The children are cared for by their “professional parents,” and the program Bridging Families helps promote family unification between birth parents and their child while they live at Crossnore. Birth parents have the opportunity to learn from their child’s “professional parent” in order to model healthy family behaviors. The whole family is able to participate in group therapy and quality time.
“By pairing these birth parents with our professional parents, we are able to address those needs,” O’Hagan said.
The ultimate goal for the Bridging Families program is to have a house similar to the houses Crossnore currently has on its campus in every single county in North Carolina. That way, the children who are needing to leave their home do not have to leave their community and can work toward familial unification close to their families.
With community-based fostering and adoption services, more than 100 children have been adopted in the last 10 years.
Crossnore also provides a “Youth Independent Living Program,” that supports young adults 16 to 21 years of age by offering age-appropriate assistance and housing with education on budgeting, cooking and adult life skills.
Crossnore practices trauma-informed care, and highlights the benefits of trauma-informed training to help meet the needs of any group or organization.
“Knowing about trauma and how that changes the brain is vital,” said O’Hagan. She explained that children who are served by Crossnore have experienced trauma in some form or another.
O’Hagan noted that Crossnore is unique because it practices a holistic approach to care, which looks at the child as a whole: emotionally, physically, mentally and spiritually.
“At Crossnore, we don’t ask what’s wrong with you,” O’Hagan said. “Instead, we ask ‘what is happening with you?’”
For 2023, Crossnore hopes to grow the organization with an array of research-based services in a financially sustainable way, O’Hagan said.
