CROSSNORE- Celebrating with food, a parade and awards for local veterans, the Town of Crossnore hosted its Fourth of July celebration on Friday, July 2.
Food was offered by the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian High Country Concessions, both of which have served the Fourth of July celebration for many years. The day also featured an awards ceremony to honor local veterans. Lieutenant Col. Thomas Clay Houston and Army infantryman and medic Jack S. Wiseman received the Patriot Award for their service, and two posthumous awards were awarded to Staff Sergeant John Parnell Hughes and Private First Class Ray Douglas Ledford.
