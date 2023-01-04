NEWLAND — A unique store opened up in downtown Newland, providing the opportunity to find the perfect gift close to home for loved ones and friends.
Cranberry Street Gift Shop is located at 300 Cranberry Street, next to The Inn at Shady Lawn. The gift shop is owned by Belle Morgan, Jason Morgan, Kelly Bair and Mary Vance. The family owned business opened on Monday, Dec. 19.
Currently only the gift shop is open, but in the coming weeks the restaurant and cafe will open as well, Belle Morgan said. The restaurant portion will be Cranberry Street Cafe and Roasting Company, which will serve “eclectic Americana cuisine,” with both unique dishes and traditional dishes with a twist, she said.
“Our goal with this restaurant and gift shop is to create a place that has a little something for everybody,” Morgan added.
Cranberry Street Cafe and Roasting Company will also offer coffee made by beans roasted in-house, as well as fresh-cut flowers, she said. They hope to eventually integrate live acoustic music into the restaurant, mixing the family’s passions and talents together.
The gift shop has a large stock of items, and Belle Morgan picked the items with quality, variety and novelty in mind. She sells her handmade jewelry, as well as pieces from local crafters. Local crafters, whether they specialize in painting, crocheting or something else, are welcome to reach out to the gift shop to have their works displayed and sold. The business wants to be able to recognize the local artists in the area and promote their work, she said.
Along with handmade items, Cranberry Street Gift Shop sells unique chess sets, handbags, quirky trinkets and knick knacks, wall art and more. The majority of the gift shop’s stock are items that can’t be found at most stores.
As things progress and the family’s vision comes together, they hope to add more things to the restaurant and gift shop, such as a toy nook in the back of the gift shop with unique toys. Additionally, they hope to make the area that adjoins the gift shop and cafe a place for additional seating and possibly a place to rent out for events, she said.
Once the Cranberry Street Cafe and Roasting Company officially opens, there will be a true grand opening for the entire business, Morgan explained.
“This place is special to us,” Belle Morgan said. “This is us, this is ourselves. We’re showing the world our talents.”
