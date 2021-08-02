This time of year brings a start to canning what grows in our gardens or what one gathers at local markets. Every so often after canning season, there are more lids than jars or old lids that can’ t be used. My favorite thing is pickling and preserving sauces for soups. Even if you have never canned, the lids are a unique material for painting scenes, nameplates, or even labels. We will create a basic mountain scene for our lid here. The photos can help you draw them as I did, step by step. Just breathe and flow with it.
Materials
- Canning lids (Found most hardware and grocery stores)
- Light sky blue, medium colored green, black, white, light yellow, brown acrylic paint
- Brush
- Pencil
- Paper plate for paint
- Acrylic Sealer
Instructions
1. White side facing up, draw a straight line at one-third of lid, then lay over a straight edge counter or table, and apply light pressure at line to bend back at 90-degree angle.
2. Paint the sky with light blue using even strokes. Then dab the clouds on with white. Since the mountains in the distance have a darker shade then those in the foreground, add a touch of black to the green. Draw out the mountain outline with your pencil and dab your mixture.
3. Add a touch of yellow to green and mix. Halfway from top of background mountains, use brush strokes to apply hills. While paint is still wet add light white strokes through the hill tops. Allow to dry.
4. On right side of painting, use brown to create a square cabin. Add horizontal thin lines of black for planks of wood. Create a slanted roof and door with black or white. Proudly sign your name in corner. Once dry, spray with sealer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.