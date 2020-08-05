Life always has its surprises, good and bad. We can’t help but get a tad overwhelmed at times. Sometimes you just gotta play with some sand. Miniature Zen sand gardens have been known to soothe the spirit. One can draw in sand with a tiny rake or place little plants and stones.
My version takes it a little further and is a combination of lessons two beautiful souls taught me. You can create it from whatever you desire, as long as it holds sand and you can paint something inspiring on it. Kids the same.
A few years ago I was blessed to meet two beautiful ladies who gave me light when I needed it the most. One was a wonderful therapist, Mikki, who taught me a technique to unwind. She had a tabletop sandbox and shelves of kids’ figurine toys from unicorns, castles, dragons to superheroes, cute cartoon characters, and spaceships.
She would ask me to sit and arrange anything from the shelves as I wanted in the sandbox to depict the thoughts in my mind. She knew I was more visual, being the artist type, so I could emotionally express things better in a storyboard fashion. I love to collect miniatures from those corny gumball machines one occasionally sees. This was right along my alley.
The other lovely lady, Doris, a neighbor, moved away now and enchanted my life with many amazing ideas. She has Parkinson’s Disease, so we always strived to create things that calmed us and did not exert her. We would spend many evenings doing crafts, and one evening she suggested making a Zen garden by painting a favorite quote on the container before adding the sand. We made our drawing stick from simple wooden, grilling, strew sticks you can find in the kitchen section of most stores. Then we painted or wrapped it with ribbon and added beads or whatever. Mine in this photo is accessorized with ribbon and buttons. You can leave it plain if you wish, but it is more personal if you add your own flair.
It is all about play for all ages and the beauty of it... is the stories that unfold. What is really cool is learning why each of you arranged the items as you did. Ask each other or your kids “Why that story?”
I keep a bag of miniature by my little garden. I can always come play and rearrange my little world even if just for a little laugh as I glance at it throughout my day.
My photo is one example, and a picture says a thousand words.
