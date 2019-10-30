This time of year, I love all the little creepy miniatures one can find almost anywhere. This month I wanted to share an idea that is fun and a great decoration for the Fall season. The various scenes you can imagine differs with each new trinket you find.
In this lesson I’ll go through the basics of the creation of my ghoulish scene as an example. Have a Safe and Happy Halloween!
Materials
- Fish bowl (I purchased mine from a thrift store, but many stores carry them)
- Sand and small bags of rocks or glass pieces found in the flower sections of stores
- Halloween, Fall decorations and/or miniatures
- LED tea candles
Instructions
1. Wash your fish bowl thoroughly and dry, then arrange sand and rocks. I layered mine on top of sand so you can see the layers through the glass.
2. I found a skeleton garland, so I cut each skeleton off the twine to figure how I wanted to arrange them in my scene.
3. I had a fake pumpkin a friend of mine gave me, so I added that to the party, along with some sticks I found outside. I love the fake spiders with the fake webbing I draped over the top.
4. Lastly, I placed two orange LED tea candles I had purchased inside for a ghostly glow during the evening hours. Voila!
A cute and fun decor item for the Halloween season!
