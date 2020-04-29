April showers not only bring May flowers, but also the hope of fresh beginnings with each new growth of Spring. It is only fitting Mother’s Day falls in the upcoming month. With so much going on in our world now, there are at least two blessings we Avery folk can count on. One is our lovely outdoors and the other is our loved ones we cherish.
Our mountains have an abundance of rocks and minerals to find in just one peaceful stroll in the woods or on river beds. For this article, I have asked various friends from a different location to paint a set of rocks as I also paint from another household with another great friend miles away. It was inspiring for us to see what we all created no matter the distance. We can still share the imagination from afar!
My Mother, Mona, is in Heaven now, but I have decided to place special rocks on her resting place to view from above for my Mother’s Day gift.
The main lesson in this craft is taking a moment with loved ones, especially with your children or grandchildren, to enjoy that nature walk together. Afterwards, a painting party with your bounties from that stroll help further enhance the moment. Making heartfelt memories is the most creative gift anyone can give. Enjoy and God bless you all.
Materials
- rocks of all shapes and sizes
- acrylic paints
- brushes
- water
- paper towels or brushes
- palettes, or paper plates will do
- laughs, fun and imagination
Instructions
1. Thoroughly wash your rocks and allow to dry in sun.
2. Cover a table with newspaper or plastic to protect it from paint. Set up a little place for all to create together.
3. The rocks we each painted are for gardens or pots. In Photo 1, Deidre Manning and I painted faces on ours so they could be placed in pots as cute rock people. I asked Kelley Donnelly, Chrissy Turk, Shelby Horton, Leigh Ann Wilson and Becky Christhilf to paint words on rocks that can be rearranged as cool quotes outside in a garden (Photo 2). You can Google other amazing ideas and keep on enjoying nifty ways to decorate with rocks. Share your play with family and friends near and far, rock each other’s world and, most of all, Happy Mother’s Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.