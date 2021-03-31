Spring is here! I cannot help but feel a sense of amazement with each new bloom or sprout that peeks its head up from the ground. No matter what goes on in the world, there is something peaceful in watching things spring to life again from a long winter’s sleep.
It is a great time to revision the possibilities in your yard, favorite room, or basically yourself. Every time we transform something old or a recyclable into another new form, we learn to evolve with our creative piece. Our mind expands to look at anything in life with freshness beyond the norm.
Anybody can take something new and play, but it takes more intuition and skill to push the limits beyond what that material was intentionally made for, taking yourself and your materials to the next level, with Easter around the corner, bunnies coming up from their briar patches, and beautiful eggs being colored by playful hands.
What a time to revision a simple, but very unique material, a paper egg carton leftover from all that egg coloring. If you don’t celebrate Easter, these flowers or others like it are wonderful on a spring wreath or any other decor. I decided to make daffodils because they are one of the first heralds of a spring garden and perfect egg holders too. The possibilities are endless with a simple egg carton, and the web is an amazing source for more.
Materials
- Paper egg carton
- Scissors
- Acrylic paint (I used yellow, pink, blue and brown, but be free and get wild with what you’ve got!)
- Brushes
- Hot glue (is quicker) or regular glue
- Ribbon and/or any other trinkets
- Wonderful imagination
Directions
1. First, cut the top from the bottom of carton. Cut the flap from the bottom part for the rose. Cut a cone from the bottom section for the lily as well. The rest of the bottom becomes your daffodils.
2. The top is your frame and background, so make sure the holes are at the top for ribbon before you paint a sky with clouds, grass and maybe a little critter. Paint the bottom of carton yellow on both sides yellow daffodils cups. Then color the lily and rose pink or whatever you wish. Let all dry to the touch.
3. Cut each daffodil cup out. One will be used for petals and the other for inner cup. I cut the petals along the indented lines of the cup which gave me eight petals. Cut the pink flap in three strips for the rose. Give the lily a bit flair, if you wish, as shown in photos.
4. This is where we sit and glue it all together. Glue the daffodil petals where you wish then glue the yellow cups in the center. Paint a bit of green in center. Then glue your lily. For the rose, glue on first strip as the outer ring then the other to strips in sequence till have fairly open center as shown in photos.
5. Tie ribbon through holes on top to hang and add beads or bells if you wish. For Easter, it shows off the your beautiful eggs. Whatever way you choose, enjoy the journey and enjoy the smiles our lovely mountains bring this spring.
Until next time, wish upon a mountain with us...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.