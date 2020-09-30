Fall blows in with its colors and leaves falling in the breeze almost like twirling dancers, not to mention the array of pumpkins and squashes in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors to entice the mood, even the fake ones add to the magic.
We had friends, Gary and Diane Crotts, up to visit who always graciously help with home improvements. So while the men were working hard outside, Diane crafted with me for the afternoon. I worked on the patty pan squash I got from a local farmer and she crafted the quaint little fake one I found at a local outlet.
I pulled out the acrylic paints and we each went a different route. I found some cute eyeballs, lights, and black ribbon, so I decided mine could be a cute character. After the paint dried, I used E6000 to glue the embellishments then added two tiny leaf lights in her ribbon hair.
Diane made the darker green paint drip down to replicate Weeping Willow tree leaves then added gravestones to look like an old cemetery. The funniest part is hanging out with a good friend and enjoying a bit of fall magic. Gather loved ones, each picking their own special fall squash or pumpkin, set up a covered table, and paint together. All you need is brushes, paints, glue, embellishments and, most of all, laughs. Happy Fall All!
