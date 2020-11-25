The fall winds continue to come and go as the hard wood trees get ready for winter slumber. Acorns, leaves, and pine cones comb the grounds among the bark and moss. I can not help but want to gather these unique gifts of nature and create something from these treasures found from different expeditions. The peace and tranquility just gathering them made the journey even more special.
What a great way to plan an activity starting with a nice walk while gathering the goodies to create, maybe even going through a bit of trivia of why certain trees or parts of them are important. Holidays are the times of year for memories with family and dear friends, whether near or far. A handmade ornament or decoration comes from the heart of the maker, especially if children are involved.
Happy Holidays and many, many warm blessings to all!
I will do my best to explain how I made mine and I hope the pictures will help with a bit of the technical aspects. It is all about letting go so as always use the idea and tips I share and take off like a rocket on whatever flows. Just enjoy the moment.
My Materials and Tips
1. Various acorns, moss, sticks, and piece of wood
2. Glue gun
3. Twine
4. Hot glue sticks for wood if you use the regular on non-porous surface as an acorn nut, then sand acorn lightly with very fine sandpaper, around 400 grit should do. Glue needs something to grab to bond. Different ones from wood to fabric cure according to the material. Don’t be shy to explore the possibilities and learn your glues. I use what glue I need to make any of my projects work. The design drives the media. Same with paints, our next material.
5. Paint and small brush.
I used thicker-based black and white acrylic paints. You can always use craft paints labeled for wood too. (Remember, you are painting on seedlings of Oak trees.) In the photos, I just dabbed white as you see and dotted it with black for eyes on both the owl and bear’s head. You can look things up and come up with a fancier one but simple is good too. Allow all to dry properly and you may have to set the acorn nuts in a way they do not roll over before drying and messing up your design. If this happens, just wipe it all off and dab again.
Assembly
The owls were made from the actual acorn nut from White Oaks. The bear head and owl’s home are acorn caps from Red Oaks. The bears ears are from a Water Oak. The moss is sometimes fondly called Old Man’s Beard, or Spanish Moss. I had the piece of wood for a while. My home is filled with finds. I tell people all the time I have my own thrift store, nature finds included. I hot glued the owl in his hole and hot glued some of a moss and stick as his nest. Then the bear needed her ears. Once both of these miniatures were assembled, I glued them where I wanted and added more moss to have the bear peek out from it. I wanted it to hang so I drilled a small hole and twined it up. Voila!
SHOW ME YOUR CREATIVITY!
Saturdays from noon to sunset starting November 28 to Dec 19, look for the vibrant tent outside of Cam Ranh Bay in Banner Elk across from Best Western. Come share your ideas with me or even something you created that was inspired by one of my own articles. You may also find something that catches your eye for this Holiday season created by other imaginative crafters as well as myself. Let’s spread the inspiration!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.