The age old St. Patrick’s Day tradition of wearing green to keep from getting pinched keeps young and older on their toes. I thought it only fitting to feature a wearable craft for this month’s article to celebrate with the leprechauns on this festive day and maybe find our own pot of gold at the end of each rainbow.
Materials
- White T-shirt
- Various colored permanent markers
- Pencil
- Cardboard, to place inside shirt to prevent colors bleeding through
- 91% Rubbing alcohol
- Cotton swabs
- Iron
Directions
- Place cardboard piece inside T-shirt to prevent permanent marker ink from bleeding through to back. Draw your Shamrock, and any other notions, with your pencil. I web searched various images and decided to add shapes within mine to add more interest. Don’t be shy to explore and add what tickles your fancy. Print something and use carbon paper underneath to transfer it to your shirt if your wish.
- After you are satisfied with your design, take your permanent markers and color, but don’t forget the most important color, green. After all, you don’t want to get pinched.
- To blend any areas, dip a cotton swap in a small bit of the rubbing alcohol and go over the areas you desire. You want to watch getting too much alcohol near the edges because it will smear them. If this happens, no worries. Once it dries, go over any edges with your permanent marker, and presto.
- Allow to dry. Turn your your iron on to its correct T-shirt fabric setting and iron over your design to properly heat set the ink. Also, whenever washing your creation, cold water is best to use. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
