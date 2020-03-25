This past week alone with the coronavirus affecting so much of the normality of our lives, one can’t help but yearn to go back to the basics. I love plants, gardening, canning, dehydrating, or anything that gives me a harvest to use all seasons one way or another. When I watch the news, I realize how important all these things are, as well as supporting our own local farmers and businesses. Homemade is better. Spring fever and some quiet time at home is a good mix for planting seeds or transplanting a few seedlings in one of my favorite recyclable materials, plastic bottles. Safety, love, and prayers to all.
Materials
- plastic bottle
- utility knife and screwdriver
- Seedling potting mix, or look up ways make your own if you wish
- Cut 2-to-3 4-inch strips of an old cotton T-shirt or wick- like yarn
- water
- seeds or seedling
Instructions
1. Cut the bottle in half with utility blade. On top part portion, puncture drainage holes with blade then take a screwdriver through each to widen hole (see Diagram 1).
2. Put strips of fabric or wick-like yarn partly through neck of bottle before filling with potting mix. Fill bottom section one-third full of water, then place the top into bottom section as Diagram 2 above.
3. Plant your seeds or seedling as illustrated in Diagram 2. I made two from 2-liter bottles. In one, I planted a La Bomba Jalapeño Pepper seedling and in the other I planted Nasturtium seeds as shown in photo I took. Look up more ways to plant creatively using recyclables and enjoy some good quality time.
