As summer starts to exit the stage to bring in my favorite season, Fall, I begin to think of all the things my beautiful apple trees’ harvest can be used for, not to mention the bounties my herb gardens bring. I love hot teas in the cooler seasons so I decided to share a tea blend, or tisane (the French word for “herbal transfusion”), in this month’s craft: Apple Mint Tea, from my garden to yours.
Materials
- One glass jar (I recycled a jam jar)
- 2 apples
1/4
- cup lemon juice
- Water
- Baking sheets
- Parchment paper
- Sharp knife
- 15 to 20 sprigs of mint
- Strainer
Instructions
The Apples
Preheat oven to 200°F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Combine water and lemon juice in a medium bowl. (The lemon juice helps prevent browning.) Using your knife, slice two large apples as thin as possible, about 1/8-inch thick. You can skip peeling and coring if you like the look of the dried skins and the pretty pattern the core makes in the center. Soak the slices in the lemon water for 15 minutes. Drain and pat the slices as dry as possible with paper towels. Place on the prepared baking sheets in a single layer. Bake the slices for two hours. Remove from the oven and turn each slice over; return the pans to the oven. Bake 2 to 3 more hours. Timing depends on your oven, the type of apple and thickness of the slices. Check periodically and reduce or increase the total time as needed.
The Mint
Preheat oven to 180ºF. Wash mint, pat dry, and then separate leaves from stems; a few stems in tea blend is personal preference. Line baking sheets and place mint on them to bake in oven for 2-to-3 hours depending on your oven; check periodically for them to be completely dry.
Blending
Once both ingredients are dried and cooled, you can prepare them for blending. Break up the apple pieces to as little as you like. I added some whole slices in my jar as well for decor. I then took the mint and shifted it through a strainer. Then I simply combined both in my jar and labeled it.
