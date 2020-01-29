During one of Nancy Stroupe Morrison and I’s last monthly Dine and Design at Cam Ranh Bay in Banner Elk, a friend, Lorena Popelka, reminded me how much fun she and her niece had with this craft. Her words prompted me to show you a gift I made from one of the papers I colored for the July article. I had saved them to make things from because they were so beautiful. I had read about this technique using shaving cream for marbling paper and how a special card for a special Valentine becomes the end product. Happy Valentine’s Day!
Materials
- large disposal trays
- plain white index cards or cardboard pieces cut into the same sizes
- shaving cream
- food coloring
- heavy white paper (watercolor paper or cardstock)
- wooden skewers or chopsticks
- paper towels
- scissors
- glue
- Ribbon, buttons, wood pieces or any other decorative pieces you want to attach on your card.
Instructions
1. Completely cover bottom of tray with shaving cream then spread with index card piece for a smooth one-inch layer.
2. Drip the food coloring all over the shaving cream with whatever color your heart desires.
3. Swirl or spread the colors with wooden skewer or chopstick.
4. Gently press paper on shaving cream and keep on for 30 seconds, then gently lift up paper from two opposite ends.
5. Scrape off all cream from paper with card piece and put remaining shaving cream back in tray. Use paper towels to wipe any remaining cream off. The marbled sheet should dry within 10 minutes. You can keep using the shaving cream as many times as you want even adding additional colors as I did. Once they dry, the pretty papers can be drawn or written on for extra effect.
6. Fold the paper in half and cut to the card size you desire. Then arrange embellishments till you are satisfied. Glue or as I did with ribbon; puncture holes and “ sew” through so a bead or two can dangle.
7. Let all dry and write your words instead to warm any loved ones heart whether family, friend, or love...
