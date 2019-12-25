This is one of the most innovative, fun, and messiest craft I love to do, a type of paper mache using yarn and balloons. What I love about it is the various end products you can use them for. They can be hanged, used as a table centerpiece, a type of decorative bowl, or any kind of whimsical addition to a theme. What is even better is once you learn the basics, you can use various other materials besides yarn to create the globe whether cut fabric, colorful paper, or tissue. Get messy and enjoy!
Materials
- balloons
- black permanent marker
- scissors
- various cotton yarn
- 8 oz. white school glue
- 1 cup corn starch
1/2
- cup warm water
- something to stir with and
- mixing container
- drop cloth
- petroleum jelly
- hanging lamp cort, small LED string lights, or fishing line (depending on your desired final product)
Instructions
1. Blow up balloons to the desired shape you wish.
2. After the balloon is inflated, draw a circle with the marker around the balloon knot just large enough to accommodate whatever lighting method you choose, or do not if you wish a closed-globe affect.
3. Prepare your work area by laying down a drop cloth of some sort underneath the area you plan to work. You have to hang your balloons by tying strings at the knots and hanging them somewhere you can work and allow them to dry.
4. Mix corn starch, glue and warm water together until it’s not lumpy. The recipe will create two to three average balloons.
5. Smear the petroleum jelly all over your balloon until it is completely coated. This will prevent the balloon from sticking to the yarn once dry. Some instructions call for a plastic wrap, but it is much easier and efficient to use the jelly instead.
6. Pre-cut two-foot pieces of desired yarn. I had at least 7-to-10 pieces for each lined up. Then, one at a time so not to tangle them, dip each in the glue mixture and proceed to wrap around the suspended balloon. Tuck the ends under a layer of yarn so the ends stay out of sight and are secure once dry. You want each strand coated, but not too sloppy wet, or it will just gob on your balloon. Keep doing this until you feel the globe is as layered as you wish. (Remember, if you have drawn a hole outline with the sharpie, do NOT lay yarn there but around it.) Once done, try to gently wipe the excess glue off with your hands.
7. Allow them to dry for 24 hours undisturbed.
8. After thoroughly dried, gently pop the balloon. Now you have a globe to decorate with. I added LED lights to one and filled the other with tissue. I plan to use them for another idea. The possibilities are endless to this craft. MERRY CHRISTMAS ALL!!!
