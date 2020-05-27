Last article we created unique Mother’s Day gifts to celebrate their contributions to our lives. This upcoming month celebrates our Fathers. I searched many crafts from cards to cupcakes. All wonderful ideas but not what I wanted. My dear father passed a few years ago and my gifts now are more heartfelt talks to the sky. Patrick, my beau’s father, has become close to my heart so I wished to create something for him this year.
With the warmth of summer creeping around the corner, cookouts and outdoor activities highlight many family occasions. I found a grill spatula here that I had purchased last year but not used yet. The wooden handle had faded and gotten discolored. I love refurbishing things so “Voila!” my perfect gift! He loves anything Ford, so I wanted to use that as my theme.
In this article my main intention is to inspire your thought process and eye to look behind first impressions. The journey to recreate shines in the end product. It is what brings the gift to life.
Here is what I used for my gift. Happy Father’s Day!!!
Materials
- wooden spatula
- liquid acrylics good for wood
- Sanding sponges for wood, because for most it is easier to hold onto plus reuse wet or dry (for this project I used 100 and 220 grits)
- 400-grit sandpaper
- brushes
- sealer (I stock fast-drying polyurethane clear satin and semigloss because I paint on wood often)
Instructions1. The handle in my photo needed very basic preparation for me to paint. I just needed to smooth out some rough edges. I pulled out my sponges and started with a medium grit of 100 for the primary sanding, then progressed to the finer 220 sponge. I used an even finer grit 400 sandpaper to finish it off. The lower number the grit, the courser; the higher number, the finer. Afterwards, I cleaned the handle with a bit of plain water and bit of soap before I allowed it to dry completely.
2. I wanted the grain to still show so I added more water to my fluid paints to brush on a cool blue background. I used less water to give a more opaque definition where I wanted it for more details.
3. After the paint dried, I sprayed it with my sealer in a well ventilated area. I did two coats, allowing it to dry properly between coats.
Enjoy your creative journey and don’t be shy to ask your local hardware store any questions about your wood projects!
