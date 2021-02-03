Valentine’s Day is one of the hardest craft articles I write. It is not because of lack of love or the immense amount of craft ideas available, but because many out there feel alone without family, true friends, or a true love.
When I write any of my articles, it is with heart and soul, a chance to bring light to the community through crafts. Recently, my heart was touched more so by a visit to our main post office in Newland.
I saw large paper bags decorated with hearts sitting on the counter. When I questioned what they were, the postmaster told me they were part of the Gifts From The Heart program that gives to the lonely, young, and elderly during Valentine’s. One could pick a red heart from the Charlie Brown-looking tree in the lobby and create a special basket to be dropped back off by January 22 at the post office to be collected. Each heart had wishes from different anonymous individuals, only numbers to identify each heart. All I had to do was pick one and sign my name on the sheet for that number.
I quickly went out and picked one but, honestly, it was hard not to pick them all off the tree, but it was clear many of us were emptying that little tree of its precious hearts. My soul was touched and then more thoughts arose. All living creatures have a heart, even a plant beats in its own way.
All humans have the same color heart. Earth even beats with a heart that is within her very core. If her beat stops, then all that is on this planet are destined to do so as well. Every beating heart matters because on this planet, we are one.
I love Charlie Brown trees and for Christmas, Patrick, my Valentine, dug us up one and now it is the birds’ favorite place to sit while they feed during the cold winter days. In remembrance of what a heart really means, we made hearts for their tree, hearts that are unique in that they enable the light to shine through as they sparkle while blowing in the breeze. They are not only fun to make but what a nice simple way to say, “You light up my life.”
Thank you all for reading, and know this Valentine’s Day you are not alone. As long as you allow your heart to shine, it will inspire others to spread love. Love is the shine!
Bless all hearts on this lovely planet we call home. Materials
- Clothing Iron
- Crayons
- Small scraps of paper, ribbon, or fabric (optional)
- Sharpener
- Wax Paper
- Parchment Paper or Kraft paper
- Scissors
Instructions
1. Cut a 12” by 16” sheet of wax paper then fold it in half lengthwise and unfold. Gather shavings of the crayon colors you wish by sharpening each in a sharpener individually. Sprinkle evenly over one half of the wax paper.
2. Fold the clean half over the shavings. You can also take the scraps of paper, ribbon, or fabric and lay them between the shavings for extra flair. Place folded wax paper on top of parchment or Kraft paper to protect working surface and add another sheet on top. Iron lightly on medium heat until all shavings are melted.
3. Draw various size hearts on wax paper with pencil. Cut each out and string. Hang in window or area where light can shine through. Happy Valentine’s Day, and remember the beauty each heart on this world holds within.
