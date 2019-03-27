This craft is a memorable one to me because it was the first article I ever wrote for the Avery Journal after I approached them about writing craft features for the paper in August 2017. I always wished I had this published for the Easter season instead, so I inquired if it was possible to reprint this craft now in honor of the holiday. There’s something special in creating an intriguing piece of wearable art from egg shells especially this time of year. Enjoy and Happy Easter!
Materials
- Egg Shells
- Wooden Cut Out Shapes
- Food Coloring
- Vinegar
- Shoe repair adhesive
- Fine Sandpaper
- Embellishments (Optional)
- Drill For Hole
- Strong, clear fingernail polish
- Brushes
- Water
- Jump ring/small ring
- Cord/chain
Instructions
1. Shimmer eggshells in water for 45 minutes to peel off inner membrane.
2. For each separate color mix 1/8 cup water, 1/2 tsp. vinegar, and six drops food coloring.
3. Spread shoe repair adhesive thick and evenly over wooden shape.
4. Press eggshell pieces on wood till all covered. Allow to dry or use heat gun to speeded process.
5. Gently break off shells from edges, sand edges lightly.
6. Dip brush in desired colors and freely paint shells. (For intensity, allow to dry between coats).
7. Once dry, glue decorative items (metal, button, etc.).
8. Seal whole piece with 3-to-4 coats finger nail polish, allowing to dry between each coat.
9. Run jump ring through hole, add cord or chain, then wear proudly!
