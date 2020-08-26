Sometimes the most heartfelt gifts are inspired by a bigger picture. Our beautiful country has many things to offer. It is in our everyday lives we often forget to appreciate even the simplest routines from checking your mailbox or sending a gift at your local Post Office.
One of my friends, Leigh Ann Wilson told me about a project she was working on that I felt we could all unite with. I asked her to write about it and I am so pleased to share it with you all this month. Here is her craft for us. Thank you, Leigh Ann!
If you’ve been paying attention to the news lately, you might have noticed that the USPS is in a bit of trouble. Budget cuts and recent policy changes are disrupting the day-to-day performance of one the most important public services in this country.
In order to help out the USPS a little bit I decided to make my own postcards to send to my loved ones. The USPS will mail anything as a postcard as long as it fits within their specified range. To qualify for First-Class mail, your postcard should be at least 3.5 inches high x 5 inches long x 0.007 inches thick, and no more than 4.25 inches high x 6 inches long x 0.016 inches thick.
Materials:
To make your own postcard you will need:
- Cardstock/other thick paper
- A ruler (or old postcard to trace)
- Scissors
- Pencils/pens
- Embellishments
Instructions
Place your paper on a flat surface and use a ruler to measure out an appropriate size for your postcard. Alternatively, you can use an old postcard and trace the dimensions of it to be sure you have a good size. Cut out your postcard. On one side draw a vertical line straight through the middle of the card; this will be your message and address side of the card. Feel free to draw your line more to the side so that you have more space for your message! Flip the card around and design however you like! For my cards I used a combination of watercolor and a ballpoint pen. Keep in mind that your postcard won’t be protected with an envelope, so I recommend keeping the design 2D. Write your message, address the card, and send it off! If you’re lucky, the recipient of your card may send you one back!
Leigh Ann Wilson is a recent graduate from Lees-McRae College, where she studied Wildlife Biology with minors in English, History, and Outdoor Recreation Management. She is an aspiring conservation biologist and science communicator.
