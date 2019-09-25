Every month I search for a unique, seasonal craft to explore. One night Shelby, one of my dear roommates, cooked some fresh corn with their husks on in the oven and shelled come cranberry beans to simmer. We left the husks and bean shells out to dry afterwards and for days they caught my eye.
Growing up, I had always loved seeing all the corn husk dolls in old farm stores. I found my craft to share and a perfect present for Shelby’s birthday who is born on the first day of Fall and loves Halloween. My drawn instructions are for the basic assembly. You can decorate yours however you wish. The fun is in the individuality of each doll’s design.
Materials
- Dried corn husks
- Dried bean shells (optional)
- Yarn or twine
- Fabric dye, food coloring, watercolor or watered-down acrylics
- Hot glue gun
- Sticks, buttons, silk flowers, ribbon, or any other embellishments
Instructions
1. You can purchase dried husks in craft stores or dry some out as we did. The cranberry beans dried beautifully on their own and for mine, a set became her legs. I dyed a few husks in fabric dye and took some watercolor paints to accent them.
2. Follow the instructions above for assembly then decorate. Hot glue is a perfect and quick adhesive. I took parts of silk flowers and made her hat and belt piece then accented with a button.
3. The stick has ribbon wrapped around it with gemstone wired around the top to give a cool, pixie staff appearance.
4. I wanted Shelby’s doll to hang so I added some ribbon on top.
