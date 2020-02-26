I love plants. Basically anything about nature intrigues my spirit. When I was contemplating this month’s craft I couldn’t help the urge to make a small version of Ireland in a jar using rock and moss to mimic the terrain, in essence, a mini terrarium. I had a 20 solo trek in Scotland years back, and I yearn to see Ireland as well. The enchanting landscapes and Celtic lure of both have such similarities, I can’t help but want to have a little version to view for St. Patrick’s Day.
Materials
- quart glass jar with lid
- spoon
- small rocks or pebble-like pieces
- live moss and/or small plants growing, as baby violets or clover
- soil from moss/small plant collected area
- store-bought dried or sphagnum moss
- rocks, sticks and/or any fairy garden embellishments you wish
Instructions
1. Make sure your jar is cleaned with basic soap and water. The main thing to remember is terrariums need a drainage system so the first layer should be an inch of pebbles, gravel or something similar.
2. Next, place the dried or sphagnum moss to keep the soil from mixing with the drainage pebbles on the bottom of the jar.
3. Place a few inches of soil for third layer. I prefer soil from the same area the moss grows. Add rocks or sticks if you wish, then place the live moss on top, press down with spoon to firmly embed on soil.
4. Mist with water and screw on lid. Moss prefers shade, so keep in indirect light and remember to mist when needed to keep its terrain moist as it likes. Enjoy!
