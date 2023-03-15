HIGH COUNTRY — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected communities worldwide, and rural areas have not been immune to its impact. Along with COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses such as the flu and RSV have also been a concern in rural communities.
According to the CDC, rural communities have experienced high rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The CDC website adds that individuals most susceptible to respiratory viruses include the elderly and youth. The agency has identified several factors that may contribute to this trend, including limited access to healthcare and a higher proportion of elderly residents as seen in Avery County, with the elderly being approximately 22.6% of the population in 2021 according to the U.S Census Bureau.
Fortunately, influenza cases have been on a steady decline since November of last year, with the highest number of reported cases being 3,914 on Nov. 5, 2022, among the Public Health Emergency network of hospital systems. The number has since then gone down to 88 reported cases as of Feb. 25, 2023.
Covid also has had a decline, but its peak did not occur until the week of Dec. 31, 2022, with 2,744 positive cases. This can be attributed to the holiday season and many individuals were traveling to see family members for Christmas. Since then, reported cases has been cut down by more than half, with 1,010 positive cases as of Feb. 25, 2023.
RSV cases among the PHE network are no outliers either. Cases saw their peak in November with 1,072 positive cases, with only 52 as of Feb. 25, 2023. Different factors can contribute to the reduction of positive cases among these viruses, such as warmer weather, less travel and communities wearing masks when prompted to do so.
Prevention is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19, flu and RSV in rural communities. The CDC recommends several measures, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick.
Regarding the flu, the CDC states that “The single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like avoiding people who are sick, covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like flu.”
