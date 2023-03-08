Editor’s note: The following is the first story in a multi-part series on the current state of animal services in Avery County. Follow The AJT in print and online for additional coverage.
AVERY COUNTY — The issue of animal services in Avery County has become a point of contention, sparking discussion amongst the community.
The lack of standalone and dedicated animal control or animal services in Avery County is something that has been a hot topic for decades. Members and supporters of the local Avery County Animal Support, a grassroots group that started in February 2021, advocate for animal services in the county, stating that Avery is the only county in the entire state that lacks dedicated animal control.
Since the group’s inception, it has taken in more than 500 animals, less than 20 of which have been treated as animal cruelty cases, ACAS founder Ellie Lecka said.
Neither Lecka’s organization nor Avery Humane Society receive funding from the county. As a privately owned shelter, and as a no-kill facility, the Avery Humane Society does not take in sick, severely injured or dangerous animals, nor does it hold animals while their owners await process through the justice system.
ACAS stepped in to fill the gaps, Lecka said. The organization rescues and adopts out animals that cannot be taken by the humane society, are part of ongoing cruelty cases or are not considered cruelty cases but are in need of rescuing.
Before returning to Avery County, Lecka had eight years of active rescue experience. She never planned on starting a full-time, large-scale rescue, nor did she plan on ever becoming a nonprofit, she explained. Once she saw the severity of the situation, though, she knew she had to do something.
“I had lived away for so long, and the whole time I didn’t live here I was rescuing animals, working at animal shelters, volunteering at animal shelters and I was in and out of every vet’s office,” she said. “I get back here and I don’t think anyone here knows what to do, but a lot of people wished someone would do something. I have all of this knowledge, and I will not see a neglected animal that needs immediate help... like, I can’t go to sleep at night. I’m going to help them.”
A lot of people have the wrong idea about what animal control does, Lecka said. Animal services does not have time to drive around looking for animals to pick up, she explained. Additionally, in Avery County the biggest concern isn’t the hunting dogs, she emphasized. ACAS has never wanted to remove hunting dogs from their owners, and in previous discussions with the county about an animal control facility, she suggested that the hunting dogs have their own wing where they are not spayed, neutered nor vaccinated to prevent double vaccines, she said.
Lecka was under the impression that if ACAS created a board of directors, as well as organize and document its financial standing, the county would consider funding the organization, she said. When the news was received that Avery County was moving toward partnering with Mitchell County for animal services, Lecka said she was taken a bit off guard.
Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, however, said he thought the news would be received well and would be viewed as a step in the right direction by the county. The plan, which is pending approval and is not completely set in stone, is for Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley to hire a dedicated animal cruelty investigator, a step approved by the commission at its March 6 meeting. Additionally, the county hopes to partner with Mitchell County and send its animals from cruelty cases to Mitchell County Animal Rescue. Eventually within this plan, a new dual-county facility will be built at Mayland Community College near the Avery-Mitchell county line, he said.
“The county manager along with the county attorney is now working on an agreement with Mitchell County Animal Rescue (MCAR) to house any cruelty case through the Avery County Sheriff’s Office,” a February 27 press release from Avery County stated. “Long-term, the county is working toward an agreement with MCAR to provide animal services for all of Avery County’s needs. This will be a collaborative effort with both counties’ support, along with private funding.”
Mitchell’s facility is in need of replacement anyway, Barrier explained, stressing that the plan will benefit both counties, especially in the long-term, when the new facility is finished. Mayland Community College has expressed its excitement to Barrier about the idea as well, discussing possibly bringing back its vet tech program, encouraging students to volunteer and adding trails around the building to walk the shelter dogs, he said.
“While animal services come with a broad range of questions and concerns, the county commissioners feel these steps are in the right direction,” the press release stated. “The hope is that working with MCAR, the Sheriff’s office, the Avery Health Department on rabies and other testing, Avery Humane Society, and other animal agencies, together we will do the best job possible for our animals.”
In 2022, MCAR euthanized 171 animals due to illness, severe injury or danger, according to the rescue’s annual report. The number of humane euthanasias was inflated due to an outbreak of disease in cats, the report states. No animals were euthanized due to space.
“Mitchell told me that they’re less than 10% (kill rate), and they want to stay less than 10%,” Barrier said. “I said absolutely, we will make this work somehow, where the kill rate stays less than 10%. Sometimes, and people don’t want to hear this, (but) sometimes the humane thing to do is to put the animal down.”
At the Avery County Commissioners meeting on Monday, March 6, dozens of members of the community attended to show support for ACAS and the Avery Humane Society or speak on the county’s pending plan with Mitchell. Abi Young, an employee at Avery Humane Society, spoke at the meeting, stating that just this week the shelter has taken in two dogs from Mitchell County, as Mitchell’s shelter had no place to put them. Avery Humane Society takes in animals from Mitchell every year to prevent euthanasia because the shelter is already overrun with Mitchell County animals, she explained. Young also speculated that adding more animals from Avery County to the mix, when both the Avery Humane Society and MCAR are already at capacity-level, will only increase the number of euthanasias.
Lecka expressed her respect for the MCAR, and said that while it is a wonderful shelter, she does not think this is the right solution to the problem. Many others at the commission meeting shared her sentiment, saying that it felt like Avery was pushing off the problem onto another county.
Later in the meeting on Monday, March 6, after public comment had ended, the commissioners approved a budget amendment presented by finance officer Caleb Hogan to pay for an animal cruelty investigator’s salary and benefits for four months, or the remainder of the fiscal year.
“Mike’s hiring our person for our county, which is a step forward for our animals,” Barrier said. “The other part is that because our local shelter is privately funded and limited on space, we needed a facility as soon as possible, so we will hopefully work to get an agreement with Mitchell.”
