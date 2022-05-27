NEWLAND – The summer 2022 swimming season will begin in Avery County with the opening of “The Dive-In” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. Until Labor Day, the Avery County Pool will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m to 5 p.m.
In lieu of season passes, the pool will offer two alternatives for visitors: a five-visit pass for $15, and a 10-visit pass for $30. Typically, The Dive-In offers reservations for pool parties in the afternoons, but each available slot has already been filled for the season.
Ticket prices are as follows:
age 10 and older - $4
age 9 and younger - $3
Seniors age 60 and older - $3
Veterans - $3
Non-swimmer entrance fee - $1
The Dive-In is located at 220 Shady Street in Newland, across from Newland Elementary School.
Avery County Parks and Recreation Department is also preparing for the many youth sports programs that will take place this summer. Among the leagues and camps offered during the coming weeks and months are the following:
Summer Basketball League
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can register for the Summer Basketball League until June 3 for $25 per athlete.
Avery Junior Vikings Football Camp
The Avery Vikings will hold a football camp for students in kindergarten through eighth grade from 9 a.m. to noon on June 16 and 17. Registration is $30 per athlete.
Tommy Burleson Basketball Camp
The Tommy Burleson Basketball Camp for rising first through ninth graders will be held from 9 a.m. to noon from July 18 to 22. Early registration is $50 per athlete or $60 on the first day of camp.
Avery Baseball Camp
Avery County High School will hold a Baseball Camp for kindergarten through ninth-grade students from 9 a.m. to noon on August 1 to 4, as a cost of $45 per athlete.
Avery Youth Football and Cheer Camp
Avery Youth Football and Cheer Camp will begin taking registration on July 11.
Registration forms will be available in the Parks and Recreation office.
For more information about the Avery County Dive-In Swimming Pool or summer camps and registration, call Avery County Parks and Recreation from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at (828) 737-0126 or (828) 733-8266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.