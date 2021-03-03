NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners convened for its regular meeting on Monday, March 1, in which County Manager Phillip Barrier gave an update on COVID-19 in the county and the commissioners ran through a litany of business.
As the first order of business, the board passed a resolution recognizing April as Fair Housing Month. As part of the county’s activities related to fair housing, the county had received a Community Development Block Grant and partnered with WAMY Community Action to complete housing revitalization and repairs.
The board then passed a motion to renew the county’s contract with its Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representative. The agreement with FEMA is the same one that the county has had for the past six months, which helps the county receive federal assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tax Administrator Bruce Daniels gave the tax report for the month of February, which totaled $329,025. The county’s collection rate stands currently at 95 percent for tax collections, compared to 94 percent the previous year. Daniels noted that second notices have yet to go out. Total qualified sales for the month reached 66 sales, which Daniels says is “unheard of” for February.
“Despite everything that has gone on, our collection totals for the 2020 tax cycle are in advance of what we had for 2019. That probably has something to do with the sales numbers. In my opinion at least, we’re in pretty good shape for what we’ve done,” Daniels said.
In County Manager Phillip Barrier’s monthly report, Barrier update the board on the COVID-19 situation in the county. As of Thursday, Feb. 25, the county has administered 2,904 first dose vaccines and 2,021 second doses of the vaccine.
“It was a proud day to take the mobile clinics out to hit all the public schools. I think everybody enjoyed that, and I just want to applaud the Covid team for all their hard work and effort for coming up with that great idea to take the health department out on wheels. We called it ‘Hope on Wheels,’ and I think that was very fitting,” Barrier said.
Barrier added that as of the time of the meeting, the county had 410 first dose vaccines in its possession and only 82 appointments, with 20 vaccines going toward the community paramedicine program, meaning that county has about 300 vaccines left to administer. Barrier continues to reach out to neighboring and other counties to assist.
In terms of COVID-19 cases, Barrier said the county recorded only 47 cases in the last 14 days. However, 28 of the cases were recorded in the last five days. Mitchell County recorded 26 cases in the last 14 days, and Yancey County recorded 45 during the same time period. The county continues to submit financial requests to FEMA.
The board then approved the renewal of the lease for the building in which Daymark Recovery Services is housed. Lawyers with Daymark had amended the lease to include a clause allowing the service to get out of the lease in the event the state decides to completely cut funding to the public mental health and substance abuse service. Barrier noted that the state had cut Daymark’s budget several times already.
The county will begin departmental budget meetings next week. Barrier also reminded those viewing the meeting that a community trash and litter pickup day is still scheduled for Saturday, March 20. Interested parties can email Grandfather Mountain Executive Director Jesse Pope at jesse@grandfather.com to register.
Additionally, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin its first trash pickup of the year during the first week of April but will only be cleaning major highways, including Hwys. 321, 221, 19E, 194, 105, 181 and 194, leaving side roads up to the local DOT.
“I will hold their feet to the fire that we get a litter sweep from the state four times. We’re supposed to get it quarterly,” Barrier said.
The county received an emergency management grant in the amount of $12,690 to reimburse the county for radio and equipment purchases. Avery County Transportation received a reimbursement for funds that were used to install safety devices for wheelchair lifts on each of the vans. The Sheriff’s Office received a reimbursement of $24,000 via the Governor’s Crime Prevention for tactical equipment that had already been purchased. Lastly, the county set its next audit date and subsequent contract in the amount of no more than $38,500, a $2,100 increase over the past five fiscal years. The county approved each budget amendment before adjourning.
