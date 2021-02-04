BANNER ELK — Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier is rightfully proud of his county’s efforts in getting COVID-19 vaccines out to several thousands of county residents. He also is rightfully saddened by the illness and death the virus is causing, and the bitter feelings breaking friends, families and even churches apart because of misinformation about both the virus and the vaccine.
“It’s individual choice to get the vaccine,” Barrier said, “It’s the same with masks. You can’t send anyone to jail for not wearing a mask.” He noted that many Avery residents are waiting to get vaccinated.
“It’s a trust issue,” Barrier added.
Barrier spoke on Tuesday, Feb. 2, to members of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk at the club’s regular monthly meeting held at Holston Presbytery Camp. The collection of Kiwanians, visiting members of the Avery County Rotary Club, other guests, and a whole cadre of Zoom participants listened hard to Barrier’s evaluation of Avery’s COVID progress.
“Together we are Avery County,” he said, and “Together we are strong!”
Barrier described the county’s success in getting more vaccines than it was originally allotted, and said he planned to make a similar appeal again soon.
From the lines of cars waiting at the new Agriculture Extension Center vaccination site to the crowds of volunteers helping the process along, Barrier described the processes of ordering, receiving and administering the drug and beamed with team pride. Some 2,418 doses were delivered through January 27, Barrier said, noting that everyone who got the first dose is guaranteed to get the second.
The Avery County Health Department started with front line workers, and began administering vaccines to residents 75 an older on January 12, Barrier said. Some 710 shots were given that week. A total of 1,275 vaccines were given January 20, 21 and 22 to those 65 and older. The county has gone to requiring appointments, he noted, to better manage the line of folks waiting for attention.
Barrier urged everyone to watch the Avery County website at AveryCountyNC.gov for updates on vaccination availabilities and schedules. Volunteers to help would be appreciated, he said, “and cookies are always welcome!”
