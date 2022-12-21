NEWLAND — From playing dirty Santa to throwing pies into the faces of different county officials, the 2022 Christmas party for Avery County employees was a fun-filled way to wrap up the year.
All of the county employees gathered at the Avery Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for lunch. From D.S.S. to the tax office to law enforcement, everyone mingled together to enjoy their holiday meal.
County Manager Phillip Barrier said that the employees were asked to bring knit hats and gloves to donate to Volunteer Avery and social services, who can then distribute the donations to members of the community who need them. With MANNA doing monthly food markets and Feeding Avery Families doing weekly food distributions, the county wanted to help keep people warm this winter.
“Our challenge this year, because of the cold winter that we kinda had predicted and the cost of heating fuel being at an all-time high, we decided to try to gather toboggans and gloves for children and elderly,” Barrier said. “We’re going to give those to Volunteer Avery and to social services.”
In honor of reaching and surpassing the donation goal, three employees were nominated to get pied in the face. Sheriff Mike Henley, EMS Director Mike Edmisten and Maintenance Director Joe Trivette were all nominated and subsequently received a pie to the face.
Additionally, they played a door prize-style Dirty Santa, in which everyone’s names were entered into a bowl. Winners chose presents in the order their names were drawn in, and they had the opportunity to steal gifts from each other. The gifts included two hams, a fuzzy purple robe, a large landscape painting and more.
