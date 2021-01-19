NEWLAND — The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, in conjunction with the Mitchell County Cooperative Extension Center, will be hosting the Annual Winter Christmas Tree and Ornamental Workshop on from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29. The workshop will be held in the Conference Center (Heritage Park), located at 661 Vale Road, Newland, N.C.
The following pesticide credits have been applied for: L, N, O, D, X.
Because of current restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19, there will be a limit on participants and no lunch will be served.
Registration is mandatory for this event. A maximum of 25 participants will be allowed inside the conference center. All other participants will have to attend virtually via Zoom.
To register, call the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270, or register online by clicking to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-christmas-tree-workshop-tickets-126857872311.
