NEWLAND — County extension agents reflected on the successes of the last year at the Avery Cooperative Extension Office’s annual Report to the People, which took place on Thursday, April 20.
Over the last year, more than 19,000 people visited the Avery County Cooperative Extension building, also known as the Avery Community Center, said Extension Director Jerry Moody. Currently, the community center is completely booked on weekends through September.
Avery County averages more than $40 million in Christmas tree sales each year, said Avery County Extension Advisory Council member Ken Walter.
“I can’t begin to describe the positive impact the cooperative extension has on the residents of Avery County,” he said.
Bobbie Willard, who worked as an extension agent for 12 years, retired a few weeks before the Report to the People. Before officially working for the extension, Willard worked with the extension’s after school and summer programs through W.A.M.Y., meaning that she’s been involved with the Avery County Cooperative Extension for more than 20 years. Moody presented her with a handful of items, including an Avery 4-H shirt and two plaques in honor of her time with the extension. He recognized all of her work for the community, particularly through her leadership in the 4-H program. Willard thanked Moody and all of the staff at the Avery County Cooperative Extension.
“I wouldn’t take any amount of money for working in Avery County,” she said. “There’s something about the people, especially the youth, that just touched my heart and I’m really proud to have been a part of the whole organization.”
Michelle South, Avery’s livestock agent, gave a special recognition of the Avery 4-H Saddle Club. Currently, there are 33 participants actively in the club, South said. Particularly, South wanted to recognize the four original members of the Saddle Club, who have gone to compete at Horse Bowls on the district and state levels. The Jeopardy-like competition tested the girls’ knowledge of various horse-related concepts, such as diet, training techniques, breeds and more. The team won at the district level and won third place at the state competition, South said. Member Chloe Oaks placed fifth highest in the state for individual scores and was asked to compete for the state team. If she is picked, she will represent North Carolina at nationals, South said.
In addition to the Saddle Club, 4-H offers many opportunities for children to spend time outdoors, learn more about agriculture, learn useful skills and more. In particular, the 4-H Summer W.O.W. Program allows children ages five to 12 to get outdoors and participate in educational field trips and activities during the summer. The program includes garden club days, swim days, cooking lessons, trips to baseball games and visits to places such as the WNC Nature Center and the Catawba Science Center.
Bill Hoffman, agriculture and natural resources agent, explained his work with local foods in the county. He works with market gardeners, community gardeners and students in the county. Hoffman has assisted with classes and the 4-H Homesteader Club at Riverside Elementary School, and has offered his knowledge to help the students learn about soil health, planting seeds and more.
South talked briefly about her work at the extension, which includes anything to do with livestock, from working directly with producers to educating children in schools about livestock and agriculture. South goes over the basics, explains what each animal is used for and allows the children to see animals such as horses, cows, pigs, chickens and goats and have hands-on experience with them.
“The kids actually get to have a hands-on opportunity to work with these animals, to touch them, to see them and to actually appreciate what livestock is, along with agriculture in general,” she said. “It’s a really great opportunity to spark some interest in some kids and educate them on a topic that is so important that we often oversee.”
Melanie Cashion, the EFNEP program assistant for Avery County, gave a brief report on her work in the county. EFNEP stands for Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program. Cashion teaches food safety, nutrition and basic cooking skills to adults, and also gets to work within the school system to teach similar concepts, as well as other basic skills such as hand washing, to children. She shared two brief success stories highlighting her role in the community.
“Thank you for helping me to be able to do this job, because I love it,” she said.
