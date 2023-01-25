NEWLAND — Since it opened in October, Big Mike’s Coffee Shop has become a hot spot in Newland.
Serving up specialty lattes, homemade pastries, unique non-coffee drinks and more, Big Mike’s stepped up to fill the gap of a coffee shop in Newland. However, the business functions as much more than that. The cozy atmosphere inside of the Internet cafe makes it a great spot for people to study, work individually or do Zoom or in-person meetings, said Jackie Nelson, who runs the shop and owns it with her husband, Mike Nelson.
Opening day, the shop had to block off both entrances and turn away 40 cars, and the second day, they had to do the same, turning away 30 cars, Jackie Nelson said. Months later, the shop still has a steady flow of customers, with a number of regulars.
“It’s been one of the funnest, most enjoyable, rewarding things that I’ve ever had the pleasure of doing,” she said.
The coffee shop is located at 400 Wyatt Dr. in Newland. Despite being located inside Big Mike’s Creekside RV Resort, which was formerly named Meadowbrook RV Resort, the coffee shop is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Mike Nelson first came up with the idea for a coffee shop at the location, and with Jackie Nelson’s years of experience working at restaurants and managing a gas station, she felt confident in her ability to run the shop.
The issue, however, was that neither of the Nelsons had any experience in making coffee. After taking some lessons from their roaster, however, Jackie Nelson got the hang of it and was ready to start making the menu. Currently, their best sellers are the Bear Cub latte and the Butterscotch Delight.
“We’re very blessed because everyone has been so open and loving and caring,” Jackie Nelson said. “We’ve had people donate us stuff, and the community has just been so wonderful. Every day they tell us how much they love us and how happy they are that we’re here, and it just makes your heart happy. It makes you want to keep going and expand and do more for them.”
The Nelsons have big plans for the coffee shop in the near future. First, they want to open an ice cream and soda shop to go alongside the coffee shop in the spring. After that, they are planning to open a restaurant at the coffee shop, serving breakfast and lunch, while also eventually expanding the coffee shop’s menu. The Nelsons are also in the process of putting a stage in the open area in front of the coffee shop, where they can host concerts and other performances, Jackie Nelson said. While they’re not looking to hire anyone currently, they will be searching for more employees once the restaurant opens, she said.
Big Mike’s Coffee Shop is open for booking events, such as baby showers and birthday parties. To inquire about booking, call the shop at (828) 897-1375.
