NEWLAND — In true Avery County fashion, hundreds of people visited the Avery Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, to enjoy music, fellowship and help out a neighbor.
Trina Cook worked in law enforcement for more than four decades and was the Avery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Jailer until her retirement in 2020. Cook was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer, which has metastasized to her liver, said former Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye, who is also Cook’s nephew.
The benefit dinner was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.
From 3 to 6 p.m., guests could drop in and get a plate of barbecue for a donation, which is going toward Cook’s medical expenses. The event served more than 400 people at the benefit, Frye said. Boone and Church and Tom Carver and Second Chance provided the afternoon’s entertainment.
“It was really exceptional,” Frye said. “Avery County is the best county in the world, especially when it comes to stuff like this. It was fantastic, we really have a great community.”
In addition to direct donations, guests could participate in a silent auction, the items for which were donated by community members and local businesses. The items ranged from gift certificates to a rifle.
Cook said she came away from the event feeling extremely blessed and knowing that God had showed up to the dinner and answered her prayers.
“It was a blessing to see that I have that many friends that care,” she said. “I’m so thankful for everyone who organized the event and for everyone who came out. I hope everybody had a good time.”
Those who were not able to attend the dinner but still want to support Cook through her battle with cancer can send donations by mail to 115 Hanes Road in Newland.
“I just want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart,” she said.
