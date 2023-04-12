AVERY COUNTY — Though some citizens may not know about it, there is a program through Avery EMS that exists to reach out a helping hand to community members that may need it.
Avery’s paramedicine program started in 2020. While it was new to the county, other nearby areas have had similar programs that proved to be successful. McDowell County, for example, has had a paramedicine program for more than 10 years.
Samantha Knight, who serves as Avery County’s community paramedic, had worked in emergency services for more than 20 years. She started by taking an EMT night class at Mayland Community College while working in a factory. She knew that she couldn’t work in a factory forever, and with her experience in the National Guard, she was already interested in helping people and public service, she said.
“I took the EMT class and was kind of hooked,” Knight said.
Now, she also teaches EMT and EMS courses at Mayland Community College.
As the community paramedic, Knight receives referrals to clients from EMS workers. When emergency responders enter someone’s home to answer a call, they sometimes see potential problems that may otherwise be going under the radar, such as poor living conditions, lack of transportation, food insecurity and more. Additionally, Knight sometimes is called when people do not have any medicine, primary care, support or are struggling with substance abuse. When responders notice any of a variety of issues, they contact Knight, who will do an in-home visit to get to know the client, assess their needs and find ways to help them.
A lot of times, Knight helps people by connecting them with other resources in the community. Whether it be referring them to organizations like Feeding Avery Families or Reaching Avery Ministry if food is an issue, or getting them in touch with somewhere like WAMY if they need repairs or additions like a ramp to their home for individuals who need it, Knight has a pool of resources in the community that can help with a variety of different needs.
Knight can help in other ways as well. For example, some people may be prescribed a blood thinner by both their primary doctor and a specialist, she explained, so they may be taking a dosage from each without realizing that they only need to be taking one. She can help with medication management and organizing pills, and can get them connected with an in-home care system that will provide further assistance.
Knight started in the position in 2020, but the program was quickly halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Soon, however, in January 2021, it was back up and running, and Knight was doing in-home visits to give homebound patients Covid-19 vaccines. Many patients receiving in-home care did not feel comfortable having people come in and out during the pandemic, so getting them vaccinated was important to put their minds at ease and allow them to feel comfortable enough to continue receiving care, she explained.
Currently, Knight is working on a grant to expand the program and get more community paramedics. With an expansion, the program would be able to do more post-overdose response, which would involve giving individuals harm reduction kits with Narcan and do follow ups to see if people would be willing to get some form of treatment, she said. Knight said a lot of the job is about showing compassion, and that showing someone that you care can be the thing that makes them realize they aren’t worthless and deserve to get better.
“I’ve listened to a lot of people who are in recovery, and it tends to be that they all say someone cared, that person stays with them,” Knight said. “That cop cared, that paramedic cared, that nurse, that doctor. Somebody finally made them realize that they weren’t worthless.”
Additionally, Knight plans to do more community outreach and education. This August, she booked the Avery Community Center for CPR, first aid and Narcan training, which is open and free to everyone. She hopes to do these trainings quarterly to educate people in the community about what to do during emergencies. She hopes to expand the program to be available 24 hours as well, rather than just 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I absolutely love what I’m doing right now, and I just think it would be great to expand the program to include more assistance for mental health and substance abuse,” she said.
