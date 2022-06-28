AVERY — The board of advisors of the Avery Community Foundation will begin accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving Avery County and will be awarded from the community grant making fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $1,000.
Applications are available beginning July 1. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon on August 2.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Avery Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).
“We are grateful for the work of Avery County’s nonprofits,” said Justin Ray, board president. “This grant opportunity will allow them to continue to expand their impact in our community.”
For further information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or (828) 772-1886.
About the Avery Community Foundation
The Avery Community Foundation (ACF) was founded in 1997 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating of permanent endowments, making grants and leveraging leadership – all for the benefit of Avery County.
The ACF board advises the Avery County Legacy Fund to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually.
Advisory board members live and work in Avery County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Ray, board members include Brian Whitfield (vice president), Gwen Clark (secretary/treasurer,) Ellis Ayers, Emily Dellinger, Barbara Roesner, James Swinkola, Jamey Thompson and John Thompson.
The Avery Community Foundation makes it easy to support your community. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Avery Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
