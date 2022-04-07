BANNER ELK — A special Tenebrae Service will be held on Good Friday, April 15, at 6 p.m. at the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.
The community is invited for a worship service of songs and readings entitled “Shadows” to prepare for Easter. Music will be provided by the adult choir, soloists and musicians. Original readings and poems are written by Dr. Janet Speer. Music director is Nina Allbert, joined by organist/pianist David Soyars and guest violinist Maria Kindt.
Included in the music, the choir will sing two versions of “What Wondrous Love Is This”, both written by Wes Ramsey yet very different. The “Agnus Dei “(Lamb of God) from his High Lonesome Mass combines an Agnus Dei and the beloved traditional hymn.
"Tenebrae" is the Latin word meaning "darkness." It is also known as a service of shadows, observed by the Church since medieval times. Throughout the service, the lights grow dimmer and dimmer until the church is in darkness. Worshipers leave in silence and darkness to ponder the impact of Christ’s death.
Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. Rev. Rachael McConnell is pastor. For more info, click to www.bannerelkpresbyterian.org/lent.
(0) comments
