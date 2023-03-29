BANNER ELK — A special Tenebrae Service will be held on Good Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m. at the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.
The community is invited for a worship service of songs and readings entitled “Witnesses” to prepare for Easter. “Tenebrae” is the Latin word meaning “darkness.” It is also known as a service of shadows, observed by the Church since medieval times. Throughout the service, the lights grow dimmer and dimmer until the church is in darkness. Worshipers leave in silence and darkness to ponder the impact of Christ’s death.
“There are a few witnesses to the crucifixion mentioned in the Bible, but what might others not mentioned may have thought?” reflects Dr. Janet Speer, author of the readings. “Witnesses at the event and witnesses today struggle to fully understand Christ’s suffering and sacrifice. Since that day Christians have revisited the scene, searching for better understanding. Although we know today there is a sunrise to come, Good Friday is a day we must endure.”
Music is provided by the choirs, soloists and musicians. Readings and reflections will be presented by Rev. Whit Malone, pastor. The church’s Easter Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. will feature triumphant music and the flowering cross. Choral director is Nina Allbert, and organist/pianist is David Soyars.
Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. For more info, go to www.BannerElkPresbyterian.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.