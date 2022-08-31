ALTAMONT — Christmas tree farmer and former Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jack Wiseman passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Wiseman was a Christmas tree grower for decades, and served as a charter member and past president of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Growers Association. He loved nature and wildlife, and was a member of the Rock Mountain Elk Foundation in Montana, Trout Unlimited, Elk River Fishing Club, the Ruffed Grouse Society, Ducks Unlimited, Wild Turkey Federation, American Chestnut Foundation and the High Country Sportsman Coalition, according to his obituary.
Wiseman was a Sunday school teacher at Altamont United Methodist Church, where he had been a member for a long time. Steven Sweet, who served as Wiseman’s pastor at Altamont, said that Wiseman was a wonderful man who had all the characteristics of someone who lives in faith.
“A lot of people talk the talk, and eventually, you’re blessed to meet those who actually walk the walk, and Jack Wiseman walked with faith,” he said.
Wiseman had a humble heart and a caring soul, Sweet said. He based his business around respect and honesty and made a tangible effort to get to know his customers and employees. His business model was one full of care and relationships, and was never manipulative or self-centered, Sweet said.
“He was just grateful for the life he had and for the people in his life,” Sweet said. “Gratitude was a hallmark of Jack Wiseman. He lived in joy.”
He helped found the Avery Optimist Club and was a member of the Avery Chamber of Commerce. Wiseman served at the CVFD from 1978 to 2015, and was the chief from 1995 to 2013, according to his obituary.
Nearly 1,000 people came to the Avery Community Center on Friday, Aug. 26, to visit Wiseman’s family and pay their respects. The footprint that Wiseman left on the community was demonstrated by the amount of people who came to the receiving, Sweet said. It began at 5 p.m. and at 4:30 p.m., there was people lined up out the door to see Wiseman’s family.
The firefighters’ honor guard attended the service, handling his ashes and presenting the family with a flag at the cemetery. Wiseman’s jacket, boots and badge, along with his helmet, which will go to his son, were displayed at the community center. A picture of him in a wreath hung up to honor his longtime career in Christmas trees.
Wiseman’s last ride was in a fire truck. Current CVFD Chief Jeffery Pollard placed Wiseman’s ashes on top of his jacket in the passenger side of the truck and drove to the funeral. The truck was donned with black ribbons and a black and purple banner on the front.
