BANNER ELK — People sat at tables and on blankets, grabbed dinner from a variety of food trucks and listened to live music at Lees-McRae College’s South Campus during the third annual Banner Elk Family Picnic and Concert on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The picnic was hosted by the Town of Banner Elk and Lees-McRae College. Previously, the picnic was at Tate-Evans Park, but the event was moved to South Campus at Grandfather Home this year. Students and members of the community alike attended the family friendly picnic, which are two groups the town wants to see interact more often, said Nancy Owen, Banner Elk TDA director.
“Lees-McRae is part of the community and wants to remain that way,” LMC Vice President for Planning and External Relations Blaine Hansen said during the second annual picnic in 2019. “We’re glad to help support an event like this.”
Famous Brick Oven Pizza, BE Scooped, Sips Soda Shop, What the Cluck and more local food trucks were at the event. There were a number of inflatables for kids and games such as cornhole for everyone to enjoy.
“It’s always nice to have the town and the college come together like that,” Owen said.
Admission was free, but people were encouraged to bring nonperishable or canned foods to donate to Feeding Avery Families, a local nonprofit food bank.
Dylan Innes and Sugarfoot provided the entertainment. Innes, an alum of Appalachian State University, is a songwriter and musician. He took the stage first, performing a combination of original songs and covers. In Between songs, he remarked about how beautiful a day it was. With clear skies and moderate temperatures throughout the afternoon, the weather certainly cooperated for the picnic.
“We were very pleased at the turnout,” Owen said. “The new location was beautiful and wonderful. We’re glad to be able to show off the South Campus.”
Sugarfoot, a North Carolina-based acoustic duo, played after Innes. They describe their music as “foot stompin’ folk songs and twisted lullabies, coated in the blues.”
“We’re already looking forward to next year’s picnic,” Owen said.
