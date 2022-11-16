BURNSVILLE — As part of the Law Enforcement and Emergency Personnel Training program offered at Mayland Community College, the Commercial Drone Piloting course allows trainees to learn how to operate drones both in and out of emergency situations.
This credentialing program prepares students to sit for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test and receive their NCDOT UAS Operator Permit. Advanced aerial technology allows drones to take detailed thermal photos and videos from several hundred feet.
One of the primary uses of drones in emergency services and law enforcement is search and rescue, explained Wayne Bailey, Contract Instructor at Mayland Community College and Chief Pilot with Blue Ridge Mountain Drones. He described a specific circumstance in which both thermal and night vision features were used to find a missing person.
“We recently used drones to locate someone that had dementia. They walked out of their house and we found them in a field. The night vision and heat-seeking cameras were able to locate the individual and bring them back home safe and sound," he said.
The most recent session of this course was attended by officers from the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office, as well as firemen from surrounding departments. Major Lewis Ryan Higgins of Yancey County Sheriff’s Office participated in the course and explained the importance of this emerging technology and its uses in law enforcement.
“Drone piloting can benefit law enforcement in many ways, including, search and rescue missions involving missing persons. These cases may involve children or elderly persons with cognitive disabilities. They might also involve searches for persons in danger, due to suicidal tendencies or natural disaster,” said Major Higgins.
Captain Bradley Duncan of the Clearmont Volunteer Fire Department and the Asheville City Fire Department also took Mayland’s Commercial Drone course.
“The state hazmat program is actually looking at the possibility of utilizing drones,” Duncan said.
Drone use is a growing resource in emergency response fields, as well as in civilian life.
“In construction, drones are expected to be a $5 billion industry in the next 3 to 5 years,” said Instructor Bailey.
Both Major Higgins and Captain Duncan said the skill sets covered in Mayland’s Commercial Drone Piloting course are paramount to implementing these technologies in a productive and potentially life-saving manner. From the rules and regulations of drone piloting to the fundamentals of drone operation, both students noted that Mayland’s program was crucial in preparing them for the FAA Part 107 exam.
If you are interested in Commercial Drone Piloting, please contact the Yancey Campus at (828) 682-7315.
