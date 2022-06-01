“Color Harmonies,” a solo exhibition of oil paintings by artist Rebecca King Hawkinson, will be featured at Crossnore Gallery July 14 to August 10, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 14.
Western North Carolina Artist Rebecca King Hawkinson has a lifelong passion for oil painting. This spring she returns to paint in the French countryside. Inspired by artists like Monet, Rembrandt and Inness, King Hawkinson creates vibrant oil paintings full of colorful atmosphere and harmony. Fifteen delightful oil paintings will be included in an exhibition of the artist work at Crossnore Fine Art Gallery in Crossnore, each designed to bring joy to the viewer.
A Carolina native, King Hawkinson’s artistic sensibilities are a remix of Renaissance-influenced feminine drawing, and a loose, broken-stroked style. King Hawkinson studied under Carolina native Benjamin Long IV, an oil painter and master fresco artist. King’s paintings are part of private collections in the US, in Great Britain and France.
“Paint is made of earth and plant oil. It stains your hands, and seeps through and stains your soul. I see the searing contrast and simultaneous harmony in the lavender ribbon that runs along the branch in the dead of winter only to turn into resonant golden ochre at the tip of the limb. By painting I recreate resonance, harmony, and joy,” King Hawkinson said. “These paintings are prime focus points of stability where color harmonies fill spaces, rooms, and minds and hearts with an energetic resonance.”
To preview works privately before the exhibition opens to the public, contact Heidi Fisher at Crossnore Gallery at hfisher@crossnore.org or call (828) 733-3144.
Make your way to Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery at 205 Johnson Ln., in Crossnore on July 14 for the opening reception to meet the artist and see this collection. The show will be on display from July 14 to August 10.
