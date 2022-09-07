NEWLAND — On Friday, Sept. 2, Clyde and Alice McKinney closed the doors to their 46-year-business, Clyde’s Cuts. Of their decision to retire and sell, Clyde explains, “It is bittersweet. We know it’s time to retire, but we are very sad to lose our customers. It will be difficult to let go of this important part of our lives.”
A dream from his youth, Clyde’s idea to style hair actually began with Elvis. Working diligently to achieve the ducktail hairstyle made famous by the “King of Rock ‘n Roll,” Clyde grew weary of the “buzz” cut his father would give him and his brother as soon as their hair grew out. He was certain there was a better, more creative way to maintain Elvis-quality hair.
Later in the 1960s while stationed in Germany, Clyde had hopes to train as a barber. Not a part of his time in the service, he returned to the U.S. and chose to use his GI bill to attend Charlotte Barber School. Short $350 for the cost of tools, Clyde called home and worked out a deal with his brother. Claude bought out Clyde’s share of a Packard automobile, allowing Clyde the money he needed for school.
Newly licensed, Clyde came back to the mountains and worked as a barber for Wayne Hall in Spruce Pine. It was on Lower Street that he met “the woman with the million dollar smile” who eventually became his wife and business partner, Alice Biddix.
The married couple moved to Avery County and Clyde began his five-year tenure with Edgar Edwards at Model Barber Shop. When Clyde expanded his clientele to include both men and women, he opened Newland Barber Stylist in Newland in 1976. This move brought more customers and a waiting room that was jam-packed. When he realized that two people had waited for three days to get a haircut, he promised if they showed up at 8 a.m. the following morning, he would work them in first.
Thus began his “by appointment only” policy which soon led to a need for a larger space in which to work. In 1979, Alice had earned her license as a stylist and colorist at Mayland Community College, and in January 1983, the couple moved to their new business, Clyde’s Cuts, on Main Street in Newland, and the rest is history.
Competing and winning several hair show competitions in various states, one of Clyde’s best models turned out to be Claude, the same brother whose head was once shaved alongside Clyde’s and the person who made a way for barber school.
Of his art, Clyde says his favorite part was always “taking a rough old head, styling it, and making it completely different.” Alice shares a similar feeling, “I was surprised I could do it. Initially, I didn’t want to do hair. I did it because Clyde needed someone to do perms and color. It turned out that I could be with my children, work three days a week and keep my home going. Enjoying what I was able to create was a bonus!”
One of the oldest original business owners in Newland, Clyde added, “We know everybody and everybody knows us. We have enjoyed being a part of a small, close-knit community. It will be strange not to own that property or have our building, but I’m sure the new owner, Carol Clark, will carry on our tradition of doing the best job for our customers as she always has.”
Successful entrepreneurs, the McKinneys explain that the traits necessary to achieve their accomplishments were also the most challenging parts of owning their own business.
“We have worked hard, been there every day, been true to our word, always pushed to do better, gotten there even when we were sick or hurt. How we felt was on the back burner. We had to find a way to make every customer feel special,” the duo described.
In retirement, both Clyde and Alice look forward to more time with their family, especially their granddaughters. As they ended this chapter in their lives, they were enveloped in hugs, tears and a special circumstance.
On Jan. 6, 1976, Danny Cole of Newland was Clyde’s very first customer in the Newland shop. On Sept. 1, 2022, Danny Cole was also his last. Lifelong friends, both men recognized the significance of the first and last haircuts and all the moments in between.
“It’s been a lifetime, and a good one,” Clyde said.
From the thousands of people who have walked through their doors since the business opened, many, like Danny, have become decades-long customers of both Alice and Clyde.
“We are so grateful for the loyalty of our customers, the friendships we’ve formed, and the ‘family’ they’ve become,” the duo shared. “We’ve grown up with the people of this community. We know their life stories, just like they know ours. We have lived life alongside them, and we feel blessed to have had the opportunity to get to know them as customers and friends. We would have liked to say goodbye to each of our customers in person, but the timeline wouldn’t allow for that. Please know that we will miss you and we appreciate you. Thank you for 46 years of Clyde’s Cuts.”
And, to think — it all started with Elvis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.