HIGH COUNTRY — Club 12, located at 141 Health Center Drive in Boone, NC, is home to one of the largest rosters of 12 Step Recovery meetings in the High Country. The Club is a 501c3 charity and works to fulfill its mission of being a Safe Home for Recovery in the High Country by providing space and support for 12 Step Recovery Groups.
The focus of many of these meetings is to help those experiencing issues with Alcoholism and Addiction, but other 12 Step Groups, such as Al-Anon and Adult Children of Alcoholics, are also hosted by the facility.
Open since 2013, the facility houses 12 Step Meetings, provides space for one-on-one private discussions for members, and special events. The Club continues to follow local and state guidelines concerning Covid-19 and works to provide a safe and neutral environment.
The charity has also been working to partner with other organizations and has begun to provide free Recovery Literature to outside organizations and to individuals who attend the facility in person. This last effort took on new significance in 2020. The Board of Club 12 wishes to also thank donors and grantors who have been vital during the difficult circumstances during 2020, including the High Country ABC Board, which has generously funded several grant requests.
If you are interested in learning about Club 12, please visit www.club12boone.com. If you are an organization interested in receiving free Recovery Literature, or if you are interested in donating to Club 12, please email club12boonenorthcarolina@gmail.com. Donations are tax deductible.
