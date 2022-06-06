PINEOLA — On June 4, members of the community lined up outside of Linville River Pottery to shop for handmade bowls, plates, mugs and more to benefit Feeding Avery Families, a local nonprofit.
Patti Connor-Greene, an artist based out of Pineola, said her studio is usually closed to the public, especially after the pandemic. Connor-Greene has been volunteering for Feeding Avery Families, a local nonprofit organization that provides food to members of the community who need it, for around 14 years. She worked for six years with its Empty Bowls project, but when that stopped as a result of COVID-19, she came up with the idea for Clay for Community, where she would host a one-day fundraiser sale for Feeding Avery Families based out of her studio.
“Feeding Avery Families does such good work,” Connor-Greene said. “So this is a way to be able to continue making pots every day, which I love doing, but to lend a hand in that way.”
This was the second year that Connor-Greene and her husband, Dan, had the fundraiser sale, and they said that they want to make it an annual event. In August, Linville River Pottery is hosting another fundraiser for the Blue Ridge Conservancy and the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, where they’ll split 75 percent of the proceeds between the two organizations.
“Both Dan and I do a lot of hiking and a lot of outdoor activities, and we really appreciate the work that the conservancy is doing,” Connor-Greene said.
After this year’s fundraiser, they were able to donate $2,026 to Feeding Avery Families, Connor-Greene said. They started the sale at 11 a.m. on Saturday with 100 of her handmade pieces, and by 12:30 p.m., they had already sold more than half of them.
“We like to feel like we’re members of the community, and that we’re contributing, giving back,” Dan Greene said. “That’s why we do it.”
In future years, Connor-Greene said she wants to have one event with 100 pieces for sale and 75 percent of the proceeds will be split between Feeding Avery Families, Blue Ridge Conservancy and the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy.
“Those organizations are really dear to our hearts, so I think that’s where we want to put our energies,” Connor-Greene said.
