Classic Stone Works has been a cornerstone of the High Country community since Eric and Debbie Guinn first began installing tile themselves 25 years ago. The business grew rapidly as the area’s robust housing market provided the couple the opportunity to expand their services and include the selling and fabrication of stone to create their custom countertops.
Classic Stone Works focuses on providing the highest quality, hands-on experience that it can for its customers, who ultimately choose the natural patterns inherent in the stone to furnish their countertops, cabinets, floors, bathroom walls and other household amenities. The business also sells tile, which come in the customary qualities of stone, ceramic and porcelain products.
“Granite is a natural stone that comes out of the earth in a million different colors. Here, you’re looking at a big piece of stone that the guys here are actually making that cabinet out of. It would be just like a potter forming a coffee cup. They’re making it into something. This is really an artful and crafty job. There is a lot of ability that goes into it,” Lead Sales Associate Shannon Fannon said.
Classic Stone Works buys its slabs of stone from vendors who source it from destinations across the world. The stone makes its way from places such as Brazil, Italy and Spain to eventually end up in customers’ homes to provide them with the “mountain look” that is so desired throughout the region.
Each slab possesses its own unique patterns, colors and eccentricities that were formed during millions of years of tectonic activity. Customers are welcome to visit Classic Stone Works at 1710 Linville Falls Highway in Newland, where they can see the slabs for themselves and tour its 15,000-square-foot showroom.
“We do our very best to have the nicest looking product and result. We spend a lot of time making sure that you’re getting the best part of the stone into your counter tops. A lot of times clients will come back in and we’ll talk through the process. Ultimately, we lay those templates on the slabs, cut them out, fabricate them and take it back to their home and install it,” Production Manager Clarann Vance said.
Classic Stone Works also prides itself in serving families who may not have the resources to afford a vacation home or one inside of a gated community.
Classic Stone Works prides itself in being a “one-stop shop” and welcomes its customers to bring samples of existing cabinets or other hardware in their homes so they can match it with the granite of their choice. As a family-run business, CST is also dedicated to providing its services to customers in both high-end areas and working class communities.
“We run the gamut,” Fannon said. “We do homes from the local yokel to Elk River. We do regular homes to million dollar homes.”
“We can accommodate (working) people who have been saving three years to put granite in their homes all the way up to homes that we installed granite in three years ago and they want to tear it out and do it again,” Vance said.
Classic Stone works employs 30 associates, all of whom come from the local area. The positions include designers, sales associates, installers, fabricators and a specialist who works on the install templates. Most of the business’s employees are trained in-house. The main qualification Classic Stone Works looks for is simply someone who works hard and is willing to learn the business.
“For whatever it’s worth, we all have a story of how we ended up here. We all feel very blessed to have a job here, and we work real hard to help the business thrive so we can keep doing what we love,” Vance said. “We definitely put our heart and soul into every single one of our products.”
Classic Stone Works operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and can be contacted by calling (828) 737-0040.
